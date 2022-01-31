Man dies after losing control of motorcycle

A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.

Randal Gottsch of Omaha was driving southbound on his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on U.S. Highway 275. He lost control, crashed, and was ejected off the motorcycle south of County Road D. He was transported to West Point Hospital by Scribner Rescue where he died of his injuries.