Man finds success via LifeHouse

Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.

A work accident had led to the man being on disability. A tragedy had led to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Now, he and Sebastian needed a place to live.

So in February 2021, they came to Care Corps’ LifeHouse in Fremont. LifeHouse provides a host of services to help those in need, including a 24/7 emergency shelter, case management, housing programs, a food pantry and life skills classes.

Almost a year later, Miner’s life is very different.

He has goals of buying a car, finding employment and regularly seeing his 11-year-old son, Zachary, who lives in Omaha.

Miner, now 35, can see how LifeHouse helped him get to where he is today.

As a child, Miner was in and out of foster homes. His early years weren’t ideal.

Later, due to a work accident, he needed surgery to have rods put into his back. He doesn’t share details of a traumatic event that led to the PSTD.

Miner does talk about moving from an apartment in Hastings to help his mother, who now lives near Columbus. Miner said he wasn’t able to find an affordable place to live in Columbus due to his being on disability.

He and Sebastian needed a place to live and Fremont is closer to Omaha and Miner’s older son.

LifeHouse had an opening for Miner and Sebastian, so they went there.

In April 2021, Miner entered LifeHouse’s permanent housing program, said Supportive Housing Case Manager Julie Booze.

“Like many individuals that enter the shelter, Jason was not able to identify goals other than just having a place to live,” Booze said. “Once housing was secured, Jason was able to imagine the possibilities.”

Miner and Sebastian were able to move into an apartment in April. Miner said LifeHouse even helped with the deposit for the apartment and helped him get beds.

LifeHouse assisted him in other ways.

Miner hadn’t had contact with Zachary in some time. Booze referred Miner to the Fatherhood Initiative Program through Lutheran Family Services.

“Jason began working with the program and was offered assistance through Legal Aid,” Booze said.

With the support of LFS and his case manager, Miner graduated from the parenting classes and mediation with his son’s mother.

Miner and Sebastian recently were able to start seeing Zachary this month for the first time in a few years.

Sebastian, now 7, attends Linden Elementary School.

Miner said Sebastian had behavioral issues before they moved to Fremont.

“Now, all of his behavioral issues are gone,” said Miner, who credits the positive environment at Linden Elementary School with helping his son.

Miner said a counseling service in Fremont helped him personally.

He talks about how he’s changed — saying he’s gone from being impatient to patient and from wild and crazy to being calm and centered.

“I’m nowhere near as uptight,” he said. “The personality I was eight years ago and who I am now is an exact opposite.”

Miner appreciates the help he’s received through LifeHouse.

“They did more than I expected them to do,” he said, later adding, “I couldn’t have exactly got everything lined up and put together as quickly as I did without Julie and other LifeHouse staff.”

Booze also said Miner’s goals have expanded.

He passed his written driver’s exam and is working on saving money for a car to increase his independence.

“As a result of increased confidence, Jason now has a goal of working again,” Booze said. “Jason is working with the employment specialist through the Fatherhood Initiative Program and Vocation Rehabilitation to reach this goal.”

Booze added that Miner is one of the first people she calls when she needs help moving people or volunteering at the Thriftology store in downtown Fremont.

“Jason is eager to help and give back whenever he is able,” Booze said.

When he began at LifeHouse, Miner had a payee to manage his monthly disability payments.

“Jason has worked to learn to budget and manage his money,” Booze said. “As a result, Jason feels confident to manage his money on his own.”

He will no longer have a payee starting Feb. 1.

Booze also said Miner was accepted into the Section 8 housing program and has exited LifeHouse’s housing program.

He’ll continue to work with his case manager and employment specialist in the Fatherhood Initiative Program.

In Miner’s spare time, he fixes computers and builds models.

Miner has a couple suggestions for those who’ve had bad times and have come to LifeHouse.

“You have to follow exactly what they say,” he said. “Don’t mess around. Understand that they will help.”

Miner also has thoughts from a poem he wrote months ago.

In part, the poem offers these words of advice:

Life can be hard to bear.

“It can sometimes feel pointless and simply just unfair … at times, you might feel worthless even after doing all you can,” he said.

With its ups and downs, life can seem like a roller coaster.

Yet Miner’s poem echoes with a sense of responsibility.

“…That doesn’t mean go wild and crazy and hurt the others, because you’re mad,” he said. “It simply means tread lightly since the future remains unknown. Take life slowly, day by day, so your happiness won’t be blown … never take one day for granted. … Stay strong in all you do.”

