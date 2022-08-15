Man from Wayne dies in 2-vehicle accident

A man from Wayne has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Friday night.

Kei’Dron King, 35, was westbound on U.S. Highway 275 when the accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on the highway and Logan Street, just south of Scribner.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported that King was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head on.

King was taken by Scribner Rescue Squad to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was pronounced dead. King was not wearing a seatbelt. The airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Alexis Heller, 22, of Pilger and a passenger, who were in the Lincoln, were wearing seatbelts and the airbags deployed in that vehicle as well.

Heller and the passenger were taken by Scribner Rescue Squad to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

This accident is still under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the NSP, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Scribner police and the Scribner Rescue Squad.