Man honored for longtime Fremont Opera House volunteerism

Reeves did work on a small area at time, again recycling what he could. He said the movie theater seats were removed by somebody else.

Reeves then went to the opera house board and asked if he could remove the tin ceiling on the second floor, as much of it was falling down, and the third floor put in by the former furniture store, neither of which were original to the historic building.

Former apartments remain on the third floor, where Reeves removed plaster and lath which were falling off.

“Everything I’ve done would have had to be done by somebody for building restoration purposes,” he said.

Reeves has also done a lot of sweeping at the opera house and has checked the wiring and plumbing in the basement at least once a week for the last five years to make sure there are no problems.

Reeves estimated he’s donated more than 3,000 hours as a volunteer at the opera house. Before COVID-19, he served as a tour guide.

What’s been the best part about this project for Reeves?

“The satisfaction of doing something great for the community, because this belongs to the community,” he said. “It’s definitely part of Fremont.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.