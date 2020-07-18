Man honored for longtime Fremont Opera House volunteerism

John Reeves has a long and unique history with Fremont Opera House.
For more than 12 years, the Fremont historian has served as a volunteer, cleaning the building and removing everything that wasn’t part of the original structure, including a third floor installed in part of the building in 1924.
Reeves was honored during an ice cream social in June. Fremont photographer Richard Rader created a collage of photos taken of Reeves and his work.
“John is an invaluable asset to Fremont Opera House,” said Opera House Board President Lee Meyer. “He is our historian and caretaker. Everything he has done has been a labor of love for this beautiful, historic building and what it represents.”
Reeves told how his work with the opera house began.
“I got started in April 2005, because I was retired and looking for something to do,” he said.
After taking a tour of the building — listed on the National Register of Historic Places — Reeves decided he wanted to clean it.
Reeves said he got the volunteer job because of Marianne Simmons, who was a board member, and Patty Manhart, who later became May Museum curator.
It became a multi-year endeavor, but one Reeves was willing to undertake for the landmark building.
The opera house was built in 1888 and historical records indicate the five-story structure was considered one of the finest buildings in the state. Reeves said the structure was built for $40,000.
Live performances took place here and it was an opera house until the early 1920s — and the advent of movie theaters.
The opera house’s second floor features a large area called a great room, which has a high ceiling.
In 1924, a furniture store bought the building and added a third floor above part of the great room. That area lined up with what Reeves said were rooms originally used for sitting or smoking.
The furniture store moved out in the early 1930s and O.P. Skaggs grocery store moved into the building, using only the first floor and the basement.
In the 1940s, the former smoking and sitting rooms were converted into apartments due to a housing shortage caused by World War II. The Nebraska Ordnance Plant, a former United States Army ammunition factory, was situated at Mead and workers needed places to live.
Reeves said the grocery store remained until the early 1970s, when a group of investors bought the building to save it.
The building, named to the national register in 1975, survived the explosion of the nearby Hotel Pathfinder the next year. History would record that although the façade was damaged, the opera house building remained structurally sound.
“Of the more than 500 opera houses built in Nebraska only a handful remain today,” the FOH website states.
Reeves was in the building for the first time in the early 1980s for a tour, because he’d just launched his “History of Fremont” project for which he’s gathered information and thousands of photographs.
After getting the volunteer job, Reeves embarked on the immense cleaning enterprise.
The second floor of the tall building had been used for storage, filled with props and scenery from a community playhouse group, cardboard, furniture and clothing. Reeves said he recycled as much as he could and the rest was thrown away.
“Once I got that floor cleaned, I moved to the third floor, which didn’t have a lot of stuff stored up there, fortunately,” he said.
Lumber and carpeting were on the third floor along with old theater seats, which weren’t original to the opera house. Reeves also cleaned the fourth-floor balcony before starting work on the basement, which he described as a total disaster.
“There was so much stuff stored down there, you could hardly walk around,” he said. “It was full of old movie theater seats that had been donated, rolls of carpeting, piles of lumber, plumbing, electrical wiring, conduit. Any time they did a remodel of this building, whatever was left, they threw it in the basement.”
Reeves did work on a small area at time, again recycling what he could. He said the movie theater seats were removed by somebody else.
Reeves then went to the opera house board and asked if he could remove the tin ceiling on the second floor, as much of it was falling down, and the third floor put in by the former furniture store, neither of which were original to the historic building.
Former apartments remain on the third floor, where Reeves removed plaster and lath which were falling off.
“Everything I’ve done would have had to be done by somebody for building restoration purposes,” he said.
Reeves has also done a lot of sweeping at the opera house and has checked the wiring and plumbing in the basement at least once a week for the last five years to make sure there are no problems.
Reeves estimated he’s donated more than 3,000 hours as a volunteer at the opera house. Before COVID-19, he served as a tour guide.
What’s been the best part about this project for Reeves?
“The satisfaction of doing something great for the community, because this belongs to the community,” he said. “It’s definitely part of Fremont.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.