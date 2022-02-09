Man identified in Heartland Farms fire.

A man who died in a fire at Heartland Farms in rural Bennington has been identified.

Nathan Dietrich, 32, of Bennington died Feb. 3. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal confirmed that Dietrich died of smoke inhalation.

Nine horses died initially during the fire with 10 horses being rescued with injuries. Two since have died bringing the total to 11 horses killed in the fire.

The Waterloo Fire Department was first notified about the fire at 6:15 a.m. Feb 3. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said the initial call was for a detached garage fire.

“Once we got on scene, we realized that it was substantially larger than just a regular detached garage fire,” Harlow said.

Harlow then put out a second and third alarm along with calling out every fire department in Douglas County, and several departments in Dodge and Saunders counties.

“We needed tankers. The sheer volume of water along with the distance required us to have more,” Harlow said.

Besides Waterloo Fire, 14 other departments assisted, which Harlow said amounted to about 120 fire personnel on scene.

Along with the deaths of Dietrich and numerous horses, Harlow said the damage estimate from the fire is anywhere from $3 million to $4 million.

Dietrich was born July 15, 1989, in Omaha. He attended Omaha Christian Academy and Trinity Christian School and graduated from Millard North High School in 2008.

Dietrich attended Metro Community College, studying automotive technology. He worked at various car dealerships as an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified mechanic.

His family wrote in an obituary that Dietrich was an avid traveler, hiking, exploring and attending concerts across the country, especially when it came the band, The Grateful Dead. Dietrich was also interested in art, with his family stating that he enjoyed drawing and painting with an ability to play musical instruments, like the guitar and banjo.

Dietrich is survived by his parents, William and Esther Dietrich and his sister, Claire Kosmicki. Dietirch is also survived by his niece, Elizabeth, and his two nephews, Grant and William. His family wrote in the obituary that he is survived by a special friend as well, Staci.

Dietrich was an employee of Heartland Farms, 23203 Dutch Hall Road, where the fire occurred.

