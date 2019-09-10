A Fremont man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at his house Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming out of a south Fremont house at 450 N. Logan St. shortly after 9:30 a.m., Fremont Fire Department Chief Pat Tawney said.
Tawney said he was running an errand in a pickup just a few blocks away when they received the call.
"We drove over and when we got to the house, it was locked up pretty tight and there was smoke coming out of the eaves and out of the top window," he said.
After noticing there was a newspaper on the doorstep, Tawney said he was worried there was somebody still inside.
"He was sleeping and when our guys walked in, they met in the living room and he had just woken up," he said.
The man was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and his current condition is unknown. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour-and-a-half, Tawney said.
Tawney said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and ruled it as misuse of smoking materials, possibly from a cigarette or spilled ashtray in a sitting room in the attic.
"The fire damage was all isolated to that room upstairs, and the rest of the house sustained smoke damage," he said.
The estimated damage cost to the house is $40,000 to $45,000, with $10,000 in damages to the contents, Tawney said.