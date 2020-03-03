Man killed in car crash east of Snyder

A 26-year-old man was killed after a two-vehicle accident on Nebraska Highway 91 east of Snyder Tuesday morning.

Isaac W. Wilson of Oakland was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The other driver, 28-year-old Brian A. Steffensmeier of Clarkson, was uninjured along with his 22-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. just west of County Road 10. Wilson was traveling westbound in a 1997 Geo Metro before crossing into the eastbound lane and colliding with the pickup truck driven by Steffensmeier.

Although Wilson was wearing a seat belt, Steffensmeier and his passenger were not, according to the report.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the accident, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident is under investigation by the DCSO. The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

