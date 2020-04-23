Man killed in vehicle accident west of North Bend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Thursday morning west of North Bend.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:12 a.m. to the accident on U.S. Highway 30, approximately four miles west of North Bend.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Duane Chrisman, 57, of Omaha, was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with an eastbound 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Domingo Gonzalez, 54, of Schuyler, according to a press release from the Dodge County’s Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the collision, Domingo Gonzalez and his wife, who was a front-seat passenger, were ejected from the vehicle.

Domingo Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife was taken from the scene by an air ambulance service to a hospital in Lincoln.

Occupant restraint was in use by Chrisman. Neither Domingo Gonzalez nor his wife were restrained in the vehicle.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Carrier Enforcement and the North Bend Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0