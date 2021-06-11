Man put odds in his favor via wound center

Non-treatment also can lead to complications such as sepsis, which can result in death.

Healing a wound can allow a person to return to work or resume normal activities such as going to the store or visiting loved ones.

Keister said staffers are kind and care about patients.

Because staff see patients daily for weeks, they develop relationships. When patients are healed, they get to put their initials on “The Healing Tree” — artwork in the center. Patients also get to ring the “freedom bell” and staffers clap for them when their treatment is finished.

Looking back, Pospisil recalls how he began losing teeth after radiation. He saw an oncology dentist, who recommended that he have all his teeth pulled.

The specialist also was concerned that the gum in Pospisil’s lower jaw wouldn’t heal after all the teeth were removed and would turn into a wound.

So Pospisil first had 20 HBO treatments.

“It was a breeze,” Pospisil said. “It’s just the commitment factor to show up every day, but the treatment was easy, because there’s no pain involved.”

While in the chamber, Pospisil watched a variety of movies.