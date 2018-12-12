A Nebraska man who committed armed robbery at Fremont’s First State Bank last year was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 132 months — or 11 years — in prison.
Warren Dwayne Vasser, 45, of Council Bluffs, IA, was arrested with two others on Nov. 15, 2017, in connection to an armed robbery at the First State Bank at 1965 East Military Avenue
Vasser pleaded guilty in September to three counts related to the crime: armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.
On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Camp Smith sentenced Vasser to 48 months on the robbery and the possession of a firearm charges, to be served concurrently. Smith sentenced Vasser to an additional 84 months on the charge of brandishing a firearm.
In addition, Vasser must serve five years of supervised release and will pay a restitution of $20.
According to court records and media reports, Vasser and two others — Angelo Douglas and Warren Copeland — entered the First State Bank last year possessing firearms and ordered bank employees to open a vault. They ultimately took more than $84,000 in cash.
No one was injured, and the end of the robbery, the perpetrators ordered the bank employees to sit in a bathroom and count to 100 before leaving so the robbers could escape.
The individuals were arrested later that day after they were spotted driving away from the area. When the Nebraska State Patrol attempted to stop their vehicle on Dodge Street near Elkhorn, the individuals fled, leading to a short pursuit that ended near Village Point at 168th and Dodge Streets in Omaha.
The other two individuals, Copeland and Douglas were sentenced earlier this year.
Copeland was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
Douglas, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in June.