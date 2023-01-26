Man, wife, 1 dog escape RV fire

Don and Dinah Tenhagen were watching television in their recreational vehicle when the power suddenly went out.

“I thought we’d tripped a breaker. I checked that and it was OK,” he said.

After noticing a faulty light on an inverter device in the RV, Tenhagen began reading an instruction manual about it.

Then they heard a pop. A slideout behind the driver’s seat began moving.

“We jumped up and that’s when we saw smoke,” he said. “We opened the door and dashed out.”

The Tenhagens, who live in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, had come to Fremont in October to help a granddaughter, who has a 4-year-old child and was expecting a baby. The Florida couple has been staying in the RV in the Midway Trailer Court, 1015 N. Pierce St.

On Thursday afternoon, the Fremont Fire Department was at the scene extinguishing the fire. Smoke could be seen from U.S. Highway 30.

Lt. Rick Schutt said the fire department received a call at 2:20 p.m. of a structure fire at the trailer court. En route, firefighters learned everyone was out of the RV except a small dog.

Schutt said the RV was engulfed in flames. Firefighters contained the fire to the RV and Schutt said the fire was under control within 10 minutes. A nearby trailer and vehicle were protected from the blaze.

Tenhagen said after he and his wife saw the smoke, they and their Labradoodle, Bronx, made it out of the RV.

Then Tenhagen said he realized their 19-year-old miniature dachshund, Lillie, was still inside.

“She was sound asleep in the bed,” he said. “I hope she was gone before the fire got there.”

Tenhagen tried to re-enter the RV, but a woman at the trailer court said her husband wouldn’t let him do that. Tenhagen said he and his wife were uninjured.

“They say stuff happens. I just don’t know for sure what caused it,” Tenhagen said as he sat in a folding chair at the scene. “I’m really upset about my puppy (Lillie). The rest of the stuff can be replaced.”

Schutt said the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature. He said the RV is a total loss.

Firefighters from C shift were on duty Thursday and went to the scene. They were onsite until 4:15 p.m. Both A and B shifts were called back to the station.

Schutt said from what he understands the couple went to a granddaughter’s house for now and the Red Cross was going to help them find a place to stay.