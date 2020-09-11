Man wishes he could have spent last moments with wife

After DeBord reached the hospital, he was told to wait for a call at home. He was called and told his wife was weak and couldn’t walk.

“Luckily, I had given her the cellphone when the squad took her. She was able to call me several times that night. Anne told me she tried to talk hospital staff into letting me come see her. She knew she was on her way out. She weighed 100 pounds, if that,” DeBord said.

He didn’t hear the phone when the hospital called.

“They called Anne’s mom and told her,” DeBord said. At 3:30 a.m., the call came. I was told she passed out and died. They said they tried to revive her, but her heart stopped. I was lost, in shock.”

Anne was 60 years old.

DeBord woke their 21-year-old son and broke the news.

The father and son cried together.

He said his son is hurting, too.

“The hard part is that she was so family oriented. To have her die by herself was devastating,” DeBord said. “I just wish I could have been with her when she died. That part still bothers me. There’s no way anybody should die by themselves.”

DeBord said he understands the rules.