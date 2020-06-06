Manufacturing plants in Fremont discuss 37% property value increase

As commercial properties in Fremont face a 37% increase in commercial property improvement valuations for 2020, manufacturing plants will see increases, especially those with renovations.
“We invested tens of millions of dollars in this facility in the last six, seven, eight years, and now we’re paying for it on the tax side of things,” Jayhawk Boxes General Manager Steve Rector said. “I know we all have to pay our fair share, but it was kind of gross.”
Jayhawk Boxes, a division of Lawrence Paper Company, recently finished a 28% expansion of its facility in south Fremont.
Rector said although Jayhawk Boxes was initially facing just the 37% increase, that number had gone up to 93% earlier this year.
“When they came through in March to evaluate the property, they noticed that we had some additional concrete work that wasn’t captured in the 2019 valuation, and then along with the 2020 addition,” he said.
Luckily, Rector said he was able to file a protest against the higher percentage.
“We negotiated down to a different number, somewhere in between the 37% and 93%,” he said. “But it’s going to cost us. I figured out it’s going to increase our tax liability by about $32,000.”
Jessica Kolterman, the director of corporate and external affairs at Lincoln Premium Poultry, said it’s the goal of any business to be on equal footing as its competitors.
“I think the one thing I can say is that we appreciate the work Dodge County has done to make this a better situation for commercial property owners in the county,” she said. “At this point, it’s out of Dodge County’s hands and we just appreciate the work they’ve done and the work they’ll continue to do.”
Kolterman said LPP has not held any discussions on if it will protest the increased valuation.
With just the 37% increase, Rector said it’s the biggest he’s seen since he joined the company in 2011. He also said the company isn’t alone, as he’s talked with other manufacturers who are also facing the increase.
“The people that I’ve talked to, and it’s a very limited pool size, were just trying to get the grasp of things here, still trying to figure it out,” Rector said.
Rector said although Hall County has an average tax rate of 1.75% at a population of about 61,607 in 2018 and Buffalo County has an average of 1.56% at about 49,615, Dodge County is at 1.65%, with a population of just 36,791.
“Nebraska’s already the eighth-highest property taxed state in the nation, so I don’t know if we’re trying to get to number one or not,” he said.
If the following years bring more increases of this size, Rector said he’s not sure what will happen with the facility.
“It certainly makes it harder to invest in the community and draw people here to want to work at our facility,” he said. “We’re a Kansas-based company, and I’m sure my owner, if it came down to a coin flip to invest money in a Fremont location versus one of his other plants in Kansas for the same type of equipment, I’m guessing he might be swayed to move to his Kansas facility.”
Rector said although he wished he had been more aware of meetings with the Dodge County Board of Supervisors that covered the increase, he also wanted to know what the criteria was set to consider that the county was undervalued.
It’s not just the manufacturers around in our area either, it’s a lot of residents,” he said. “I’m hearing a lot of employees talking about how their valuations and how much they’ve gone up. So do we need to build more infrastructure, more schools? What’s it being allotted to?”
The increase will most likely make it harder for Jayhawk Boxes moving forward, whether it’s new equipment or employing more people, Rector said.
“It just puts a strain on everything,” he said. “And is the timing great? No, with everything that’s been going on with COVID and all that stuff. There’s really never a good time to have a 37%-plus increase.”
Noah Johnson contributed to the reporting of this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.