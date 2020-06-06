Manufacturing plants in Fremont discuss 37% property value increase

“I think the one thing I can say is that we appreciate the work Dodge County has done to make this a better situation for commercial property owners in the county,” she said. “At this point, it’s out of Dodge County’s hands and we just appreciate the work they’ve done and the work they’ll continue to do.”

Kolterman said LPP has not held any discussions on if it will protest the increased valuation.

With just the 37% increase, Rector said it’s the biggest he’s seen since he joined the company in 2011. He also said the company isn’t alone, as he’s talked with other manufacturers who are also facing the increase.

“The people that I’ve talked to, and it’s a very limited pool size, were just trying to get the grasp of things here, still trying to figure it out,” Rector said.

Rector said although Hall County has an average tax rate of 1.75% at a population of about 61,607 in 2018 and Buffalo County has an average of 1.56% at about 49,615, Dodge County is at 1.65%, with a population of just 36,791.

“Nebraska’s already the eighth-highest property taxed state in the nation, so I don’t know if we’re trying to get to number one or not,” he said.