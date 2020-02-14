Many attend grand opening for brownstones at Gallery 23 East

The brownstones at Gallery 23 East are now open, adding a new for-sale option to this growing area in Fremont.
Many people attended grand opening on Thursday.
The Gallery 23 brownstones are a series of attached townhomes featuring two-car garages, open-concept floor plans, three bedrooms and square footages ranging from approximately 1,500 to 1,700.
The Gallery 23 brownstones have two product types with varying floor plans.
You have free articles remaining.
Depending on the floor plan and finishes, prices will range from approximately $179,000 to $220,000.
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to the brownstones, because they are so different from any other product in the Omaha-Fremont area,” said Dave Vogtman, general manager of The Home Company. “From the price point to the upcoming development in Gallery 23 East, this is a very exciting time for Fremont and The Home Company.”
The brownstones are in addition to the many amenities that Gallery 23 East, a mixed-use development, is bringing to Fremont, including custom-built homes, villas, apartments and commercial-retail properties.
All of these living and business opportunities surround the 14-acre Lake Galleria, which will be a recreational area for fishers, walkers, joggers and no-wake boating enthusiasts in the spring, summer and fall seasons.
“We look forward to joining the Gallery 23 East community and all of the neighborhood amenities that it’s bringing. I hope this will continue drawing people to the area,” Vogtman said.