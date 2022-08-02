 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many attend park event

At least 400 people attended a Citywide Worship event on Friday night, July 29, in John C. Fremont City Park. The event also included bounce houses, free hamburgers and hot dogs and other activities.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

