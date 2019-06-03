Patricia Guerrero carefully spread mayonnaise on an ear of corn under the shade of a food stand.
Not far away, Kelly Miller lifted her little daughter, Saylor, so the child could select a prize at another booth.
And area residents sat on wooden benches near St. Patrick’s Auditorium. While there, they talked, laughed, ate and watched passersby.
It was all just part of the festivities of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s 48th Annual Fun Festival. The event, which began with an ice cream social and evolved throughout the year, continued with its usual flair last weekend.
As in past years, festival guests could munch on crunchy tacos or other ethnic foods, play carnival-style games or listen to music. Raffles also were part of the event, which is a fundraiser for the local church.
During the festival, Guerrero told how an ear of sweet corn is coated with creamy mayonnaise, then sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and spices.
Susan Allen, dressed as a colorful clown, and Richard Rader danced to polka music by The Happy Players as other festival-goers meandered through the area amid sunny skies and mild temperatures as another year of the festival soon came to a close.