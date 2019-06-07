Few people get to be king.
But Paul Paquette got to be Pharaoh — and have big marshmallows thrown at him —at Vacation Bible School.
Paquette is the VBS music director at Trinity Lutheran Church.
This week, church has been hosting its annual VBS with the theme “Roar – Life is Wild, but God is Good.”
About 240 kids from age 3 through those entering fifth grade were signed up for the program. Not every child may attend each day, but the average attendance has been about 200.
Those who attend sing songs, hear Bible stories, play games and make crafts during the weeklong event.
The lesson behind this VBS program is that children will experience change or times when life is scary or unfair, but that God is good and is always with them.
Paquette believes it’s a good lesson, especially considering recent flooding.
Various activities are designed to help children remember the lesson.
To illustrate how uncomfortable change can be, children were asked to fold their hands in the typical way and then fold them in a way they probably weren’t used to doing.
“We also talked about how Jesus changed our lives when he became part of our lives,” Paquette said.
Bible lessons have involved the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt — a time of a lot of change.
On Tuesday, children learned about the 10 plagues that hit Egypt. The Bible story tells about those plagues and the Pharaoh’s unwillingness to let the Israelites leave that country and their lives of slavery.
Paquette played the role of Pharaoh and children got to throw marshmallows – representing huge hailstones that fell on the Egyptians.
“I had a blast,” Paquette said, smiling. “I got to be a mean Pharaoh and tell them ‘no’ all the time, which is normal for a dad.”
Games have been part of VBS as well.
The Rev. Anthony Gerber, senior pastor, who plays the role of Ranger Rick, said children got a lesson in unfairness during a game of capture the flag.
Children immediately pointed out the unfairness of being divided into one team of big kids and another of little ones for the game.
“They called it out real quick,” Gerber said.
Little kids did win one game and Scott Thomas, game leader, ended up making the game fair, but children would learn that even in the midst of unfairness, God is good.
Every day, children also got to make a different craft. Paquette said because of Trinity’s school and the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program, the VBS has a STEM director having kids work on STEM-type projects.
Paquette has helped with VBS before, but this is his first year as leader. Lacey Stuehmer, craft leader, said she and Paquette and his wife, Lori, organized this year’s VBS.
“I think it’s going great,” Paquette said Wednesday morning. “I get to do what I do – I get to play guitar and sing.”
In the craft room, children like 7-year-old Genesis Thomas worked on projects.
Genesis said she likes VBS, adding: “I get to spend time with my friends and learn about God.”