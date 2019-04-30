Lindsey Andersen can tell you how grateful she is to have become the recipient of a donor kidney.
The Fremont woman, who has a high level of antibodies after two failed kidneys, waited 15 years for the new one she received this month.
Andersen isn’t alone in her wait for an organ.
The National Kidney Foundation lists these statistics:
- There are currently 121,678 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the U.S. Of these, 100,791 were awaiting kidney transplants in 2016.
- The median wait time for an individual’s first kidney transplant is 3.6 years and can vary depending on health, compatibility and availability of organs.
- In 2014, 17,107 kidney transplants took place in the US. Of these, 11,570 came from deceased donors and 5,537 came from living donors.
On average:
- More than, 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list each month.
- Thirteen people die each day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.
Information from Nebraska Medicine in Omaha states that it:
- Is Nebraska’s only transplant center.
- Has performed more than 1,000 living donor kidney transplants.
- Has performed more than 3,320 adult and pediatric kidney transplants.
More information is available at: https://www.nebraskamed.com/transplant/kidney