Maple Creek Watershed Plan open house set for Feb. 16 in Howells

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) will facilitate a public open house regarding the Maple Creek Watershed Plan - Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA) from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Howells Ballroom in Howells.

This open house will be focused on flood reduction projects like linear corridors (detention cells) and wetland development or enhancements.

USDA-NRCS provides federal funding to local project sponsors so that they may work together to develop solutions for watershed issues such as erosion, floodwater and sediment damage, water quality and habitat improvements. This funding has been provided to the LENRD to create a plan for the Maple Creek Watershed, with the primary purpose of floodwater reduction.

“We are requesting your ideas and want to work with you to formulate this plan. Dams are not the only option. We can work together to get other flood reduction projects on the land, including detention cells, and wetland enhancement, among other possibilities,” said Curt Becker, LENRD projects manager. “We’ll be talking with stakeholders about the locations that work best for these types of projects at the open house.”

The Maple Creek Watershed is located in Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax, and Dodge Counties in Nebraska.

Visit the planning website to learn more: https://fyra.mysocialpinpoint.com/maple-creek. Written comments or requests should be submitted to Curt Becker, LENRD projects manager, at cbecker@lenrd.org or contact the LENRD office at 1508 Square Turn Boulevard in Norfolk for more information.

