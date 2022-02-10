Maple Township resolution and County Attorney retiring.

The Maple Township treasurer addressed reimbursements and communication matters when the Dodge County Board of Supervisors met.

Donald Paseka spoke to the board Wednesday morning about recent concerns members have had following an agreement made back in 2019.

After the historic flood of 2019, Dodge County entered into an interlocal agreement with multiple townships to provide them with funds for repairs from damage and other maintenance-related issues.

Dodge County has given more than $500,000 to Maple Township.

The plan was that after FEMA (or the state emergency agency, NEMA) supplements money to the townships, the county would be reimbursed for what it gave to each township.

“In the case of Maple Township, that hasn’t happened,” said Bob Missel, board chairman, at last month’s meeting.

Board members discussed a lack of reimbursement and communication with that township.

The matter was referred to the county attorney’s office for possible legal action.

Paseka addressed the situation on Wednesday.

“I’m not going to say who’s to blame, but we kind of got dragged through the mud,” Paseka said. “The meeting we had with Bob (Missel), the finance committee and Paul (Vaughan, Dodge County) back in August was the last communication we had with the Highway Department. We were willing to receive communications, but we did not. We had received no money from FEMA.”

Paseka said he turned his statements over to the county attorney.

“I think we have demonstrated that we received nothing from FEMA and are just waiting for the funds to come,” Paseka said.

Paseka also thanked the county for the project and stated that FEMA and NEMA “found it hard to believe” that Maple Township suffered so much damage to their roads.

“We will look forward to the day those dollars arrive, not just for Maple Townships, but for all of the townships that were affected,” Missel said.

In an interview with Paseka, he said the issues came from communication problems between Dodge County, Maple Township and the Highway Department along with issues with the project’s speed, efficiency and bureaucracy.

“It took a long time to get off the ground. I mean, we didn’t break dirt until November of 2020. We had to jump through so many hoops with FEMA, it was horrible,” Paseka said.

Paseka also said Maple Township had the opportunity to take money from FEMA before the project’s completion, which it did.

“We used that money to get the project through the summer and I told Jean (Andrews, Zoning Administrator for Dodge County) what we did when we requested more money in the first part of August and she was very unhappy that we didn’t return the money we owed to them,” Paseka said. “But if we did, we’d have to turn around and borrow money right back for the project.”

In the end, Paseka believes if they would have given the money back to Dodge County, and begun the process of asking for more, Paseka said it would have amounted to possibly more than $300,000.

Once Maple Township received a letter about the reimbursement issues, Paseka then met with members of the board.

“It had our attention. We met with the board of supervisors and we discussed that we were using the funds to continue the project. Everyone was cool with that, but apparently Scott (Huppert, Highway Superintendent) and Jean didn’t know about this. That’s why this all came about in my opinion,” Paseka said.

At this point, it is unknown if the Dodge County Attorney’s office is still considering legal action with Maple Township.

In other business, the board also said it had received a letter from Vaughan, announcing his retirement in early March.

Vaughan’s retirement sees another major Dodge County official retiring from office this year, following the retirement of longtime Dodge County Sheriff, Steve Hespen.

Vaughan served as county attorney in Dodge County from 2001 to 2011.

In 2011, he received a judicial appointment from then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

He returned as a deputy county attorney in 2019.

Vaughan then was appointed again as county attorney in April 2021 following the resignation of former county attorney Oliver Glass.

“I have been honored to serve in this position since being appointed last April,” Vaughan wrote in his letter. “I have reached the time when I had always planned on retiring. I was not certain of my exact departure date until now.”

Missel commended Vaughan for his service.

“My goodness, your service to Dodge County is more than you know,” Missel said. “You have served as the deputy, you have served as the county attorney, twice, you’ve served your community as a district judge and here you are again. On behalf of Dodge County, many thanks for your service and we regretfully will accept your letter.”

Vaughan expressed his appreciation for the opportunities.

“I obviously have enjoyed working for Dodge County. I mean I’ve done it for 20 years on-and-off in various capacities. I’ve always appreciated the community support with what we do here … It’s time for me to move on and to do some other things,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan has been in legal practice for 40 years, with half of that being with Dodge County. Vaughan’s retirement will become effective on March 4.

Huppert also addressed the board concerning incidents on the Bypass Project on U.S. Highway 30.

According to Huppert, there are issues with signs.

“About a week ago, we found a lot of signs shot up. We replaced seven of our county signs that were pretty well shot up,” Huppert said.

Huppert said signs along Highway 30 were shot at with what seemed to have been shotguns, high-power rifles along with smaller calibers like .22 Long Rifle.

“I just wish it would stop. If one of these signs gets too torn up and so that you can’t see it and somebody goes through it, someone could get hurt. They could be liable if they’re caught,” Huppert said.

“As expensive as ammo is, you’d think they find something better to do with their time,” Missel said.

