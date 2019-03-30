A dozen agencies are providing a multitude of resources to area residents affected by recent flooding by opening a Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Fremont.
The MARC officially opened on Friday at the Fremont Public Schools Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., and features agencies that provide everything from financial assistance to food to faith-based guidance to those struggling to get back on their feet after floods inundated areas of Fremont and surrounding communities nearly two weeks ago.
The MARC in Fremont is part of a collaboration between the Nebraska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) and its many community partners including local, state and national agencies.
Hours of operation at the MARC run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 12-6 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week of April 1-5.
Agencies on-site at the MARC through the weekend include American Red Cross, Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, Heartland Church Network/Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Legal Aid of Nebraska-Disaster Relief Project, Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare, Samaritan’s Purse, Social Security Office, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Three Rivers Public Health, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Labor.
FEMA and Red Cross representatives will also be on-hand on Saturday to answer questions about flood assistance and to help residents apply for assistance.
Those interested in applying for financial assistance are required to provide proof of residency. However, anyone affected by flooding can go to the MARC for assistance including food from the Salvation Army food truck, clean up supplies, as well as referrals and other information about a variety of relief assistance programs and tools.
According to Fremont Family Coalition’s Shayla Linn — who is assisting in coordinating efforts at the MARC — beginning on Sunday and into next week the MARC will also include more local agencies including Lutheran Family Services, Lifehouse, and the Dodge County Extension Office.
Outside of Fremont, more MARCs are planned to be opened in neighboring areas that have also had significant flood damage.
“Our goal is to get resources and referrals to people in need and anyone affected by the recent floods is welcome,” Dicie Nicklaus, Community Engagement and Partnerships Lead for the Red Cross disaster relief effort, said.
More information can be attained by calling 211.
Supplies are also still available at the Fremont City Auditorium at 925 N. Broad St. The Red Cross shelter is also open at the old JC Penney building at the Fremont Mall at 1050 E. 23rd St.