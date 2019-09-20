Midland University and Fremont High School Band and Band Boosters have partnered to host the Fremont Marching Band Showcase which will be held at Heedum Field on Saturday, September 21 from noon-10 p.m. Activities will also take place at Appleget Field at Fremont High School from noon-6 p.m.
Over 900 performers from 10 high school bands and Midland University are scheduled to participate. The schools involved include Skutt Catholic High School, Ralston High School, Schuyler High School, Lewis Central High School, Omaha South High School, Columbus High School, Plattsmouth High School, Lincoln East High School, Bennington High School and Fremont High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Midland University will offer an opportunity for juniors and seniors to audition for scholarships. Students may play anything they wish for their audition. There will also be an opportunity for students to enter a drawing for gift certificates from local music stores and other great gifts.
During the event, students who have been offered scholarships throughout the day, as well as the Outstanding Drum Major and the Esprit de Corps awards, will be announced. This is a non-competitive event. The Midland University Marching Band will perform an exhibition at the end of the night.