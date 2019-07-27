A funeral for a Fremont veteran was proceeded by a motorcycle procession by his fellow Marines Friday morning at Memorial Cemetery.
Steven J. Launer, 50, died Tuesday at the Douglas County Medical Center in Omaha. He was born in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1968.
Launer’s funeral had military honors from the Fremont Honor Guard of American Legion Post 20 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854.
He was enlisted in the Marines from after his graduation until his discharge in 1976.
Launer served in the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Sergeant E5.
He enjoyed riding his Marine Corps Electra Glide Motorcycle, according to his obituary, and attended many funerals of other Marines.