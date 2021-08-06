Mark Vyhlidal Band to play at Fremont Opera House

Fans of polka will have an opportunity to enjoy this style of music at Fremont Opera House.

On Aug. 15, the opera house will host The Mark Vyhlidal Band from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person for an event set to take place in the opera house parking lot, 541 N. Broad St. The rain date is Aug. 19.

This marks the second time in less than a year that the popular group will perform at the opera house. The band played here in September 2020. Several people came to enjoy the event.

“It seemed to be a crowd pleaser so we thought we’d try it again,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director. “Mark Vyhlidal and his band have a good following and we enjoyed having them so much. We want people to have a fun, safe place to go and bring them the entertainment they enjoy.”

Besides polkas and waltzes, the band plays a variety of other tunes.

Brats, beer and pretzels will be available for purchase at the event. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Meyer believes the event offers attendees very good entertainment provided by local talent.

The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra also has performed extensively throughout the Midwest, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada and Canada.