Mark Vyhlidal Band to play at Fremont Opera House

Fans of polka will have an opportunity to enjoy this style of music at Fremont Opera House.
On Aug. 15, the opera house will host The Mark Vyhlidal Band from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person for an event set to take place in the opera house parking lot, 541 N. Broad St. The rain date is Aug. 19.
This marks the second time in less than a year that the popular group will perform at the opera house. The band played here in September 2020. Several people came to enjoy the event.
“It seemed to be a crowd pleaser so we thought we’d try it again,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director. “Mark Vyhlidal and his band have a good following and we enjoyed having them so much. We want people to have a fun, safe place to go and bring them the entertainment they enjoy.”
Besides polkas and waltzes, the band plays a variety of other tunes.
Brats, beer and pretzels will be available for purchase at the event. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
Meyer believes the event offers attendees very good entertainment provided by local talent.
The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra also has performed extensively throughout the Midwest, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada and Canada.
Vyhlidal was a member of the Sokol Omaha Polka Hall of Fame, when he learned he was being inducted to the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
He’s composed several tunes including the Maryann Polka, selected as the No. 1 song in the country in May 2000 on Chuck Stastny’s National Polka Countdown radio show.
In May 1991, the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra was chosen to perform on the Garrison Keillor “Prairie Home Companion” show, playing for a live broadcast with more than 1 million listeners on National Public Radio.
It would be one of Vyhlidal’s fondest memories. So would having his band selected by the Smithsonian Institute to be on their national recording “Deeper Polka.”
Vyhlidal has said it’s an honor for his band to play at the opera house.
The opera house, a local landmark, has an extensive history.
Built decades ago, the opera house had its grand opening performance in 1888 and became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
Meyer said the building must continue to be maintained.
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said in a previous Tribune article. “It’s not like you can ever replace it and it’s part of our community. It’s the building people see when they come into town from that direction. It’s the highlight of the street.”
The opera house event is sponsored by Jack Nitz & Associates in honor of Jack & Delores Nitz and City of Fremont Keno grant funds.
Future performances, all inside the opera house, include:
- “Murder for Two,” 7 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5. This is a musical performed by Midland University fine arts department instructors Dan Hays and Kyle Thomas.
- Palladium Brass, Fremont’s Premier brass quintet, 7 p.m., Sept. 10.
- Elvis Tribute Artist Joseph Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 11 for a Rock ’N Remember Christmas Show.
More opera house information is available at: fremontoperahouse.org.