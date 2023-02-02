I’m now beginning my 14th year of writing this column. Thank you to all the readers who have made that possible.

In conjunction with the Norfolk Public Library, I will be doing a presentation there on the evening of March 14 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this column and a few of the more than 150 books I’ve covered in it. I am hoping that some of you will attend – actually, I’m hoping that many of you will attend!

From time to time, a column reader will reach out via email or even stop me when I’m out and about to tell me about a book he loves or let me know how much she enjoyed a recent column. Those encounters mean so much to me; after all, that’s the point of this column. I want to help readers approach an older, classic read that may seem daunting, and I want to steer readers to quality books.

As an author myself, I’m all in favor of people reading contemporary literature, but as a reader, there’s a lot to be said for people reading the books that have withstood the test of time or reading quality books that weren’t a product of any hype – those that slipped past the radar but deserve to be read.

The Norfolk Public Library will have a selection of about 50 books from my past columns available to be checked out that evening, and the columns I wrote about them will be on display. Additionally, I will share what goes into writing each column piece, and I will answer questions from attendees.

This is different from other appearances I’ve made at libraries where I talk about the books I write, and this is different from the usual author talks that the library hosts, so I’m very excited about it. The Norfolk Public Library will be advertising the event, but since it’s about this column, I thought I should help by telling the people who most care – readers of this column – about it, too.

If you can get to the Norfolk Public Library on the evening of March 14, I will be delighted to spend an hour with you discussing quality literature and the impact that writing this column has had upon me. I hope you will share the impact it’s had on you. If you can’t attend but would care to share some literary thoughts with me, please reach out via email. My email address is posted at the end of this column, and I do my best to reply to everyone who contacts me.

I also welcome reading suggestions from you, but keep in mind that I prefer older, quality literature, and I favor fiction over non-fiction.

If you don’t already do so, please read along with me each month. The current reading selection is shared at the end of the column, also. If you do that, and if this column survives another 13 or 14 years, you, too, will have read over 150 books. Happy reading, everyone!

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

This month’s reading selection is “Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage” by Alice Munro.