Related to this story

Marshall: 'Hard Times'

Marshall: 'Hard Times'

Satire is a literary tool in which a writer ridicules an institution or society as a whole or a type of person or humanity as a whole through …

Marshall: 'The Golden Notebook'

Marshall: 'The Golden Notebook'

Doris Lessing won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2007 at the age of 88. To date, she is still the oldest recipient of this prize, and she is…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this amazing 'smart fabric' that acts very much like muscles