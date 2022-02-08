 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martial arts afternoon

Martial arts afternoon

Mark Wieneke, left, of West Point and Jeremiah Sturgeon, right foreground, spar during Hap-Ki-Do class at the Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune;

