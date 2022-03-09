Masonic Lodge plans fundraiser for FurEver Home, Inc.

Daren Kizlin only has a goldfish and a turtle.

But he’s happy about the opportunity to help dogs and cats find homes.

Kizlin is part of the Fremont Masonic Lodge, which is planning a fundraiser for FurEver Home, Inc. this weekend.

The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the lodge at 350 E. 23rd St.

In addition to free face painting, kids will get to pose with a kitten or a puppy for a photo.

Pet products and services will be on display in booths. FurEver Home volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, and several Masonic groups will be represented.

On the menu are macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, and a cookie for dessert. Juice and water also will be provided.

All proceeds will go to FurEver Home, Inc. The $10 donations from adults and $5 donations from children 12 and under will help cover the health and nutrition needs of rescue dogs and cats requiring more care than normal.

Kizlin, who is part of the Fremont/Elkhorn York Rite Masons, has been involved with the benevolent fraternity for more than 20 years.

“The key to enjoying being a member of the Masons,” Kizlin said, “is getting out of it what you put into it.”

Kizlin is constantly looking for ways to serve his community.

“I’m an animal lover,” he said. “I’ve always had pets.”

Currently, Kizlin has a goldfish and a turtle because he is away from home a good deal of the time.

“I don’t think it would be fair for me to have a dog,” Kizlin said. “I wouldn’t be home to give it enough attention.”

Yet Kizlin appreciates the chance to help find homes for dogs and cats that are sheltered at FurEver Home Inc., 236 West Sixth St., in Fremont.

“I’ve wanted to support a pet rescue for many years, but until now the right opportunity hadn’t arisen,” he said.

Once he realized the time had come to organize a fundraiser for an animal rescue, Kizlin asked some Fremont residents what rescues were in operation.

“FurEver Home Inc. was mentioned by each of them,” Kizlin said. “I contacted the organization and formed a relationship with Peg.”

Peg Gaudreau has been with FurEver Home Inc. for about five years.

“I started out volunteering five to six days a week, caring for dogs. I was retired and needed to fill a void,” she said.

Gaudreau eventually moved into the position of event coordinator and fundraising.

“Everyone at FurEver Home wears many hats,” Gaudreau said. “Everyone pitches in to help in areas where we’re short-handed. I believe the team at FurEver Home is like family, and I’ve made good friendships there.”

Among the many benefits Gaudreau sees in working with rescue animals is when they get a scared dog who is highly defensive or withdrawn.

“We typically assign a small group of volunteers to work with that specific dog so they aren’t overwhelmed with all the strangers coming in,” Gaudreau said.

That small group is what Gaudreau calls the team assigned to that dog for walking, feeding and providing special care.

“The greatest treasure,” Gaudreau said, “is seeing that dog transform and become a loving pet for someone. I can’t explain the feeling you get when that dog gets a FurEver home and you see them walk out a happy, confident, transformed dog.”

Gaudreau said they all have shed tears when a dog gets adopted, but they are happy tears.

“That is our job, to find them FurEver homes and loving families,” she said.

Every dog and cat that is brought to FurEver Home Inc. is given a complete examination by veterinary technician Kelli Stuehmer. Then they are scheduled for spaying or neutering and rabies shots.

“We also microchip them, before they go to a new home,” Gaudreau said.

FurEver Home has a nail trimming and microchipping event, generally on the first Saturday of each month.

Gaudreau was initially drawn to FurEver Home Inc. because of the efforts made to keep animals from being euthanized.

“We aim to fill this world with a little more love than hate,” she said. “To touch a soul, human or animal, with a simple act of kindness, with its ripple effect, is the most amazing way to change the world.”

Organizations like FurEver Home Inc. cannot fulfill their mission without the compassion and generosity of a supportive community.

“Everyone involved in working with a pet rescue loves animals and shows so much dedication,” Kizlin said. “The horrific stories you hear of neglected and abused animals is heartbreaking. This organization literally rescues animals. It is easy to want to support them.”

Although FurEver Home Inc. has a contract with the city, circumstances arise where an animal needs more than the standard level of care.

“Sometimes the sheer number of animals they take in is overwhelming,” Kizlin said. “They need our help as physical volunteers as well as our financial support.”

Saturday’s event will help provide much needed support for FurEver Home, Inc. The rescue team is grateful to the Freemasons for organizing and hosting it.

“It will be a fun time for the whole family,” Kizlin said.

For more information about FurEver Home, Inc., contact: 402-979-8800 (voicemail only) or fetchingfureverhomes@gmail.com

