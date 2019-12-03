Did you know Fremont once had three cigar factories?
It did in the early 1900s.
Now, area residents can see a little reminder of those times by visiting May Museum during its Annual Holiday Open House.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is set from 7-9 tonight in the museum at 1643 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont.
Those who attend can see 10 trees decked out for the holiday.
“We have many beautifully decorated Christmas trees and rooms,” said Jeff Kappeler, executive director. “This is a chance for people to take a relaxed stroll through the museum and enjoy the nighttime ambiance.”
Light refreshments will be served. Richard Rader will provide piano music and the Holiday Gift Shop – featuring a wide variety of items—will be open. The gift shop is open from 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays through December as well.
One unusual tree this year is the cigar Christmas tree. Decorations on this tree are reflective of the Saeger & Sons Cigar Store and Factory at 349 N. Main St. The business was housed in a two-story building (the top story later was removed) where the Diamond Vogel Paint Store is now in downtown Fremont.
The museum’s tree features glass ornaments resembling cigars and paper chains made of cigar bands. The tree includes gold-painted walnut shells and acorns and beaded garland.
Nearby, the museum has plates and a humidor (used to store cigars) adorned with cigar band art.
Kappeler said the Saeger factory produced different brands of cigars such as J. Sterling Morton, Western Bee and Nebraska Girl.
Fremont also had at least two other cigar factories during that era: Kassebaum at 210 N. Main St., and Breitenfeld at 441 N. Main St.
The History Nebraska website records that the state had more than 200 cigar-makers, which produced almost 30 million cigars each year. Cigars declined in popularity after World War I.
Museum visitors can see the red-white-and-blue decorated Patriotic Tree in the billiards room upstairs. That room includes small, handmade houses crafted by a schoolteacher.
The master bedroom of the museum, which began as a house built by Theron Nye in 1874, features a tree decorated with colorful antique ornaments.
Nearby, old-time dolls can be seen in an immigrants’ chest brought by German settlers in 1874.
Other trees include the Woodland Tree in the downstairs entryway.
This tree features animal ornaments and a handmade paper star.
In addition, the museum has the “ABC and D is for Dodge County” exhibit. This provides a brief history of Dodge County and its three county courthouses with an emphasis on the country schools.
May Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grounds are a Nebraska Arboretum Site.
Kappeler encourages area residents to attend the open house.
“It’s a good opportunity for people to bring their families because it’s free of charge,” Kappeler said. “It gives people an opportunity to relive Christmases from the past.”