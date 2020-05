× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May Museum will be having its 21st Annual Perennial Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16, at 1643 N. Nye Ave. in Fremont.

The rain date is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 17.

The sale will feature at least 40 different unique varieties of perennials and plants that have been dug from the museum’s gardens and potted for sale.

