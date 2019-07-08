{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Joe Starita will present a program titled, “A Warrior of the People: Susan La Flesche,” at 2:30 Saturday at Louis E. May Museum in Fremont.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

The program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and Lewis-Clark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Dodge County Historical Society, through the HN Speakers Bureau.

Speakers Bureau connects non-profit and educational organizations with nearly 300 humanities programs offered by authors, historians and scholars. More information about the Speakers Bureau can be found online at www.humanitiesnebraska.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments