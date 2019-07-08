Joe Starita will present a program titled, “A Warrior of the People: Susan La Flesche,” at 2:30 Saturday at Louis E. May Museum in Fremont.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
The program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and Lewis-Clark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Dodge County Historical Society, through the HN Speakers Bureau.
Speakers Bureau connects non-profit and educational organizations with nearly 300 humanities programs offered by authors, historians and scholars. More information about the Speakers Bureau can be found online at www.humanitiesnebraska.org.