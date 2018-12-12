While the Fremont City Council looked to be set to discuss two resolutions that, if passed, would terminate the contracts of City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer--they never got that far on Tuesday night as Mayor Scott Getzchman and City Attorney Mark Enenbach voided both before any discussion was had on either matter.
The separate resolutions were brought forth by Councilmember Susan Jacobus, but were immediately shot-down by Getzchman and Enenbach who both cited local code and state statute for the decision to void the potential actions.
"Our code and state statute is very clear, the city administrator is appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council," Getzchman recited. "The city administrator shall hold the office until the end of the mayor's term and until their successors are appointed. These appointed officers may be removed at any time by the mayor with the approval and majority of city council."
"The resolution was made by a council member which truly is not legal by state statute and city code--so at this time this resolution would be denied."
Enenbach then tried to expand on Getzchman's comments regarding the resolutions.
"The point you are making is that the removal cannot be done unilaterally, either by yourself or by the council, it has to be in concurrence," he said. "That is clearly what Mr. Newton's employment agreement states and it's clearly what state statute states."
Jacobus then questioned Enenbach's legal opinion--based off of outside legal counsel she had received regarding the matter.
"Based on separate legal counsel I was advised that we had every legal right to do so, and that if we have the majority vote to do so, we could literally override your decision that would be similar to a veto," she said.
Enenbach disagreed with that legal opinion, prompting Jacobus to suggest tabling the resolutions until the next meeting when her legal counsel could be present.
"This is not a resolution that I created on my own, I did it with full legal counsel and ufnortunaly he was unable to attend this evening," she said."This will be revisited."
Newly-elected Councilmember Brad Yerger then questioned Enenbach on the exact city code and state statute he was citing in regards to his legal opinion.
Enenbach said he was citing Section 2-501 of Fremont's Municipal Code, and a section of Mr. Newton's employment agreement. He also said he was referring to Nebraska Revised Statute 16-308.
Enenbach also said he believed the resolution to terminate employment of Newtown also infringed on his rights under the United States Constitution.
"Another point I would make here is that the process being suggested here would also clearly violate the constitutional rights of Mr. Newton--a violation of his Fifth Amendment and Fourteeenth Amendment rights," he said. "His contract and perhaps city code gives him a property interest and certainly a liberty interest that provides due process for him, of which he would would not be receiving any if this process were to continue."
Following the denial of the resolution regarding Newton, Getzchman also denied the resolution regarding Wimer.
"Mr. Wimer is employed and hired by city staff, he is not appointed by the mayor, he falls under the guidelines of the personnel handbook of the city of fremont and the city council has no jurisdiction in regards to HR issues and daily HR issues," he said. "So again at the end of the day this resolution is not a legal resolution and would also be denied."
Following the back-and-forth regarding the legality of the resolutions Jacobus said she would seek outside legal advisement on both resolutions--and plans to revisit both resolutions at a future meeting.
While no discussion was had at the meeting regarding why Jacobus brought forth the two resolutions, she give some insight on how the items came to be on the agenda following the meeting.
"Several citizens had asked me to, they've had some dealings that have come to the council and I feel we are not being told everything we need to make good governance decisions," she said. "There's been some issues of concern-- that because we weren't able to discuss them I cannot go into--but there are valid reasons and this will be revisited."
"Trust me, my attorney and I will have a long conversation and I will follow this through because I gave my word that I would," she said.