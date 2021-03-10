Mayor Joey Spellerberg outlines mayoral goals during Tuesday City Council meeting

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg outlined his goals for several areas of the city during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Spellerberg focused his goals for the upcoming term on several topics, ranging from public infrastructure to housing and overall growth and development.
“I feel like it’s very important to look to the future as we work tirelessly toward making the necessary improvements to the City of Fremont,” he said. “You can rest assured that I have spent countless hours speaking to staff department heads and city employees and seeking their valuable input.”
Spellerberg first discussed making “necessary improvements” to the city’s public infrastructure. First and foremost, he pointed toward the budgeted street department building upgrade as a priority.
“They need a new building,” he said. “This has been budgeted. We just need to get going.”
City Administrator Brian Newton said Director of Public Works Dave Goedeken is nearing completion on an internal plan for the building.
“Once that’s done, they’ll go out for a Request For Proposal to get the thing built,” Newton said. “I know the flood and COVID kind of put us behind, but he’s getting close. Hopefully this year, we’ll hit the streets and we’ll get it done.”
Spellerberg also hit on the importance of implementing quiet zones for rail roads.
“I’ve heard a lot from constituents in regard to train noise and noise throughout the city of Fremont,” he said. “We obviously have lots of train crossings and traffic going through the city, so quiet zones would be a way to help reduce this noise.”
Spellerberg also proposed considering a storm water master plan and street repair inventory for the city in the coming years.
“We need to make an inventory on what repairs we need to make in order and we need to appropriate, if necessary, these improvements to streets,” he said. “That takes an inventory of our current infrastructure.”
Spellerberg also touched on potential quality-of-life upgrades across the city. Those considerations include further developing the city’s trail system and upgrading its skate park.
Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell pointed to a previous project completed in Norfolk that utilized grant funding to help make its skate park ADA accessible.
She said the project would likely have a “minimal” fiscal impact on the city. Norfolk’s project cost around $550,000, with the grant covering $450,000.
“We’re optimistic that we would be able to do that for this project as well,” Mitchell said.
Touching on further committing to growth and development, Spellerberg said is important for the city to further commit to bring in quality jobs in Fremont.
Additionally, Spellerberg said the city needs to continue to revitalize the downtown area and further commit to filling the city’s Tech Park.
“I think as this Tech Park continues to sell and grow, which we’re seeing record amounts of interest in the Tech park, and we have Nelson Business Park and Morningside that have sold, we need to consider purchasing future property for city development,” Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg also touched on the current status of potential upgrades to the city’s police department. He noted the failed November vote to pass a bond issue on the Joint Law Enforcement Center and said the city is exploring further options to address the issue.
“We’re in the process of looking at a study to see if we can keep it in its current location or if it is going to work at a different location and getting all the numbers together,” Spellerberg said. “We’re working together as a body to get this done.”
Spellerberg wrapped up his comments by stating that the goals laid out are considerations for council moving forward.
“I look forward to working with you and Fremont as we continue to help our city be the best place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.
In other news, city council approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Davis Design, Inc., for phase three architectural services for the Aircraft Terminal Building at Fremont Municipal Airport.
The city had entered into two previous agreements with Davis Design for the prior two phases of the project, which included the schematic design and final design phase.
The third phase of project, which will cost the city $76,000, coincides with the construction inspection phase of the terminal project, which includes actual inspection of the construction and handling of administrative paperwork, according to Goedeken.
The City of Fremont has already hired Ronco Construction for the construction of the building. Goedeken said he expects to begin that process “as soon as the weather begins to cooperate with them.”
“City staff in my department will also be out there on a daily basis, but we don’t have the architectural expertise that a design firm has,” he said.