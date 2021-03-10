Mayor Joey Spellerberg outlines mayoral goals during Tuesday City Council meeting

Touching on further committing to growth and development, Spellerberg said is important for the city to further commit to bring in quality jobs in Fremont.

Additionally, Spellerberg said the city needs to continue to revitalize the downtown area and further commit to filling the city’s Tech Park.

“I think as this Tech Park continues to sell and grow, which we’re seeing record amounts of interest in the Tech park, and we have Nelson Business Park and Morningside that have sold, we need to consider purchasing future property for city development,” Spellerberg said.

Spellerberg also touched on the current status of potential upgrades to the city’s police department. He noted the failed November vote to pass a bond issue on the Joint Law Enforcement Center and said the city is exploring further options to address the issue.

“We’re in the process of looking at a study to see if we can keep it in its current location or if it is going to work at a different location and getting all the numbers together,” Spellerberg said. “We’re working together as a body to get this done.”

Spellerberg wrapped up his comments by stating that the goals laid out are considerations for council moving forward.