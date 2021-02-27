Mayor Joey Spellerberg plans to utilize social media presence, accessibility during mayoral term

“My goal is for those people to tune into my Facebook page and stay informed,” he said. “My goal is to do something like that every couple of weeks.”

Spellerberg said a large part of his role as mayor lies in communication with the community.

“I want to be where the people are and social media is where a majority of folks pay attention to,” he said. “I enjoy it as a way of just direct communication with the public.”

While working to coordinate with the city to push out information, Spellerberg said it is important for him to keep his constituents up to date on issues surrounding Fremont.

He pointed to the frigid temperatures Fremont experienced last week and the concern many residents brought forward regarding the possibility of experiencing rolling blackouts.

Spellerberg said using his platform on Facebook helped provide a direct line of communication to residents who had questions.

“We were close and I think a lot of people wanted to know where we were at and so we had a lot of good comments on how we were really forward in our communication and I’m proud of that,” he said. “Things can change really rapidly, but at least we tried to stay ahead of the game.”