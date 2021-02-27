Mayor Joey Spellerberg plans to utilize social media presence, accessibility during mayoral term

Connecting with the Fremont community has always been an important part of Mayor Joey Spellerberg’s early mayoral tenure.
Since his campaign, Spellerberg said the door-to-door communication he had with constituents across the community was one of his favorite aspects of the job. Now, Spellerberg is looking to keep that connection strong through an increased presence on social media.
“One of my goals is that I wanted to keep that communication flowing as much as I could and keep them up to date,” he said. “I wanted to highlight the successes going on.”
Using his mayoral Facebook page, Spellerberg has done everything from sharing the success of the Fremont High School boys bowling team winning a state championship to providing video updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and ice jams along the Platte River.
Spellerberg said he looked to the social media presence of other city and state officials in Nebraska, such as Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Governor Pete Ricketts, for inspiration on creating a stronger social media presence.
“If there was a way I could provide some of that same information, maybe not as often, but enough to where we can keep everybody informed and I felt like that would be a good way to do it,” he said.
While he doesn’t have a set schedule for releasing his video updates yet, Spellerberg said he plans to release updates via Facebook “every couple of weeks.”
“My goal is for those people to tune into my Facebook page and stay informed,” he said. “My goal is to do something like that every couple of weeks.”
Spellerberg said a large part of his role as mayor lies in communication with the community.
“I want to be where the people are and social media is where a majority of folks pay attention to,” he said. “I enjoy it as a way of just direct communication with the public.”
While working to coordinate with the city to push out information, Spellerberg said it is important for him to keep his constituents up to date on issues surrounding Fremont.
He pointed to the frigid temperatures Fremont experienced last week and the concern many residents brought forward regarding the possibility of experiencing rolling blackouts.
Spellerberg said using his platform on Facebook helped provide a direct line of communication to residents who had questions.
“We were close and I think a lot of people wanted to know where we were at and so we had a lot of good comments on how we were really forward in our communication and I’m proud of that,” he said. “Things can change really rapidly, but at least we tried to stay ahead of the game.”
Moving forward, Spellerberg plans to continue providing updates on all aspects of the city over the course of the next four years. Whether that is through Facebook or during his mayoral comments twice a month during City Council, he said that continued presence remains at the top of his mind.
“I think back to me and my dad and he was very, very accessible through his role as a radio personality and business owner,” he said. “I’d like to say I’m a pretty outgoing kind of mayor. If you contact me, I do my best to get back to as soon as I can and I take pride in listening and trying to understand every situation.”
Over the next four years, Spellerberg said he plans to bring that mindset to his mayoral role.
“I know we don’t always agree on everything, but I always have a listening ear and I always try to do what’s best for our community,” he said.