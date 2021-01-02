Mayor Joey Spellerberg voices support for completion of 32-year-old Nebraska Expressway System project

Three highway projects near Fremont remain unfinished: A 21-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 30 running from Schuyler to Fremont, an 18.5 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 275 from Scribner to West Point and the U.S. Highway 77 Wahoo bypass project.

Spellerberg said Moenning reached out to him to gauge support for the project. After further researching the project, Spellerberg said it was clear that the issue was a priority.

“We’ve been kind of biting off chunks at certain times, but we still literally have one third of it left to complete,” he said. “That was a promise back in 1988 and now we’re here going into 2021 and we still have one third of it left.”

With the amount of economic development the area has experienced during the last three decades, Spellerberg said now is the time for the state to take steps to complete the project.

“Again, looking at the economic development of these areas of the state and looking at the future, it seems like it’d be a good time to complete this,” he said.

Spellerberg added that Nebraska doesn’t allow cities to bond out highway construction projects, putting the promise of completing the project in the state’s hands alone.