Mayor Joey Spellerberg voices support for completion of 32-year-old Nebraska Expressway System project

Mayor Joey Spellerberg has joined a group of other mayors representing cities and villages across Nebraska voicing their support for the completion of 32-year-old state highway project.
The Nebraska Expressway Project, enacted by state legislature in 1988, was designed to connect major Nebraska cities to one another and its interstate system with four-lane highways.
Decades later, about one-third of the project remains incomplete. The effort, spearheaded by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, is aimed toward completing the project and modernizing the state’s highway infrastructure.
“The inaction and negligence is hurting our communities,” the letter signed by mayors from communities including Columbus, Scribner, North Bend and Wahoo said. “It’s costing Nebraskans’ lives and limiting communities’ ability to help grow our state. Become the Legislature that finds a way to solve the problem and puts us on the road to infrastructure modernization that benefits both our rural and urban communities.”
Spellerberg said Fremont serves as a connecting hub for many major highways running through eastern Nebraska.
“We are kind of the hub of eastern Nebraska when you look at Highway 275, you look at Highway 30 and Highway 77,” he said. “Most of the roadway on those highways goes through Fremont.”
Three highway projects near Fremont remain unfinished: A 21-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 30 running from Schuyler to Fremont, an 18.5 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 275 from Scribner to West Point and the U.S. Highway 77 Wahoo bypass project.
Spellerberg said Moenning reached out to him to gauge support for the project. After further researching the project, Spellerberg said it was clear that the issue was a priority.
“We’ve been kind of biting off chunks at certain times, but we still literally have one third of it left to complete,” he said. “That was a promise back in 1988 and now we’re here going into 2021 and we still have one third of it left.”
With the amount of economic development the area has experienced during the last three decades, Spellerberg said now is the time for the state to take steps to complete the project.
“Again, looking at the economic development of these areas of the state and looking at the future, it seems like it’d be a good time to complete this,” he said.
Spellerberg added that Nebraska doesn’t allow cities to bond out highway construction projects, putting the promise of completing the project in the state’s hands alone.
“So, you look back and I think it was $200 million that was the estimated cost if we would adjust and now you’re looking at completing one-third of the project costing $2 billion,” he said. “So, did we really save money by not bonding it?”
State Sen. Mike Moser, who represents District 22 in the Nebraska Legislature, said the completion of the expressway is important to economic development and safety during a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting on Dec. 17.
“Everybody has a reason that they offer for why it’s not moving forward, and it’s funding, regulations, lack of contractors, inflation, cost of construction, other projects getting priority over the completion of the expressway; any number of them,” Moser said in a Schuyler Sun article.
Spellerberg also touched on the improvements the city has reaped from the completion of the $100 million West Dodge project in 2006, which improved West Dodge and U.S. 275 between Omaha and Fremont.
“I think it’s made a huge difference for Fremont to have the four-lane from Omaha,” he said. “I know I’ve heard a lot of comments that it’s almost like if you live in the Elkhorn area.”
He said the connections Fremont could create with other cities in the state upon completion of the project make it a competitive location for both business and commerce.
“That same benefit can happen with U.S. 77 getting completed, when U.S. 275 is completed in Norfolk, those same benefits can help everybody with the expressway system,” Spellerberg said. “I think that’s why this is definitely a worthwhile endeavor and we need to work on this. Now is the right time.”
Earlier this month, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced its intent to prepare the U.S. 275 project for bidding in the spring of 2021.
“The Highway 275 corridor not only is important to the region, but also to the growth of Nebraska as a whole,” Interim Director Moe Jamshidi said. “NDOT remains committed to completing this corridor to improve safety and to continue supporting economic growth in the region.”
Spellerberg said he has been in contact with State Sen. Lynne Walz regarding the project. He hopes Legislature will come together to advance the project in a nonpartisan way during its next session.
“This is something that Fremonters feel is important and I know a lot of us travel between these different cities,” he said.