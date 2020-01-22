Although Fremont saw a lot of devastation in 2019, Mayor Scott Getzschman said it was also a year of change and growth during the State of the City address Tuesday.
“I’m honored to be able to serve Fremont and serve as your mayor the past 10 years,” he told the audience at the Fremont Golf Club. “This is probably my last State of the City report, but it certainly is one that is very exciting and we certainly have accomplished a lot.”
Getzschman gave his 2020 State of the City report at the golf club Tuesday afternoon as part of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Topics @ 12 event.
During his talk, Getzschman spoke about Fremont’s flood efforts, new manufacturing partners, projects and finances.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate one of our favorite days when we get to hear all about the amazing things the city has done over the past year and our goals looking forward to next year,” Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea said. “It is cold outside today, but it is hot in here because big things are happening.”
The event was attended by various members of the Fremont community, including Fremont City Councilmembers Mark Jensen, Susan Jacobus, Michael Kuhns and Glen Ellis.
Getzschman was introduced by Lea, who said the mayor had a “thankless job.”
“We are honored for all the amazing work that he has done throughout the years, and especially the last three years,” she said. “So we appreciate the partnership that we’ve had with the city and all the other organizations here in Fremont.”
Getzschman spoke at length about the city’s efforts during the flooding last March, which led to the rising of the Platte River. This resulted in water running over the Burlington, he said.
“After hundreds of loads of sand, dirt and ash and a sandbag brigade, we were able to reinforce and stop the flow at this point,” Getzschman said.
Around midnight that night, the city also had to deal with heavy water coming up Ridge Road and threatening the Davenport area.
“With the help of several citizens that just happened to be out on the street for some reason that evening, we actually were able to sandbag the Military and Ridge Road intersection, which prevented the flow into the Davenport area,” Getzschman said.
Other efforts included removing culverts to increase water flow out of the town and building a sandbag barrier to get water out of the south part of town.
“This was a monumental effort by all the citizens of Fremont, from all walks of life, all nationalities,” he said. “They all came together to save south Fremont, the Roadway subdivision, Deerfield, and ultimately, the power plant.”
Getzschman also thanked Sawyer Construction for its repair of County Road 19, which was flooded due to the breach of the Farmland Railroad Levee.
“They mobilized what I would call another monumental team of workers and equipment from eastern Nebraska to haul rock from the old Scribner airbase to be used to stop this flow,” he said.
With Fremont made completely an island, Getzschman said he was also thankful for support from the region, as well as the community itself, which he called a “blessing.”
“The churches, our schools, the non-profits had all kicked into gear, opening shelters at several churches,” he said. “Our airport was our hub, and pilots were able to fly from Fremont to Omaha or Lincoln, bringing shipments of water, food and supplies back on the return trips.”
Getzschman also highlighted the work done after, including the formation of the Joint Water Management Advisory Board and its obtaining of grants from Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the Community Development Block Grant Program, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Economic Development Administration and the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund.
Getzschman also spoke about housing developments including the Sunridge Place, Gallery 23 and the Lofts @ 505, which he said had been in the works since 2005.
“Even with the flood devastation, Fremont’s continued to grow, and we continue to go down a path of growth,” he said. “... All of these projects will help fulfill the housing deficiency we currently have in Fremont and Dodge County.”
Projects in the community were also included in Getzschman’s speech, including a refrigeration warehouse from Nebraska Irrigated Seeds, a new splash pad in John C. Fremont Park and the new Fremont Moo baseball complex.
“We are also working on a request for a proposal providing pricing for the city’s share of a joint law enforcement center to be located in the business/data park,” he said. “It’s our hope we can bring this proposal to the vote of the people in November of 2020.”
Getzschman said the current refurbishing of the Fremont City Auditorium has received a Civic Center and Community Grant from the state.
“This is a $2.7 million project, but with increased funding, we were able to cover the cost of asbestos removal and all of the interior furnishings,” he said.
Getzschman also highlighted new manufacturing facilities, including Wholestone Farms, which currently plans to expand both its facilities and add a second shift, which he said would add more than 500 new jobs.
“We are excited to be able to partner with Wholestone Farms,” he said. “They have already made a huge impact in our community.”
The new Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant for Costco was also recognized, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony last October. Getzschman said the plant has hired more than 600 employees and plans to process 2 million birds per week by September.
“This was an extremely special day for the City of Fremont, for Dodge County and the state of Nebraska,” he said. “Over four-and-a-half years, and still counting, of public approval meetings, planning, scheduling, design and finally construction of the feed mill, hatchery, processing plant and several barns located in Nebraska and Iowa finally came to fruition.”
Getzschman spoke about the various city projects, including road surfacing, culvert replacements and levee repairs, including bringing the Fremont Farmland Railroad Levee up to the Corps of Engineers’ PL84-99 standards.
“What that really means is, if we ever have a flood and the levee fails, the feds cover the levee instead of the City of Fremont,” he said. “And that’s our goal, is to get it to that standard.”
Getzschman also highlighted the Fremont Municipal Airport’s $2 million aircraft parking apron expansion.
“We actually had the pre-construction meeting a week ago, and they plan to start in early April,” Getzschman said. “Along with this expansion, we will be hopefully, in the summer of 2020, beginning construction on a new terminal.”
With these projects, Getzschman said the 23rd Street viaduct would not come to fruition after increased construction costs.
“After considerable discussion, the council voted 7-1 to not sign the cover sheet of the environmental agreement, which essentially scrapped this project all together, and it’s probably the right thing,” he said. “The project was just getting way out of hand.”
Getzschman said he was also proud of the Fremont Department of Utilities, which he said the city was blessed to have.
“Their entire team worked extremely hard to ensure even with the devastating floods our power, our water, our sewer was never compromised,” he said. “They continue to focus on flood damages along with their day-to-day duties.”
Getzschman said the Water Department has budgeted $7 million for water well improvements in 2020 and are finalizing an agreement with Cedar Bluffs to furnish their water supply.
“We can be very proud that we still have the state’s best drinking water, right here in Fremont, Nebraska,” he said. “So quit buying the bottled water and just use our tap water.”
Getzschman thanked Director of Finance Jody Sanders and her staff as well as the city council for working with the city on its biannual budget.
“Fremont continues to be blessed with increased valuations and sales tax growth,” he said. “It appears we will continue to enjoy increased sales tax for many years to come.”
Getzschman spoke about the city council, which recently added Ellis, Mark Jensen and Brad Yerger, and its introduction of livestreaming its meetings.
“As a new council, the focus turned to wanting to have a more open and a more transparent style of government,” he said. “In March, we added a 30-minute public comment period at the beginning of the last meeting of each month.”
Getzschman said receipts were up in every major category as the council reviewed the 2019 finances.
“We are strong economically and we are strong fiscally,” he said. “... The work and planning being done today by the council will impact the future of Fremont for years to come.”
Lea thanked Getzschman once again for his work as the mayor of Fremont.
“It’s been incredible,” she said. “You’re leaving Fremont in a wonderful place, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Getzschman said he was thankful for the city’s partners and staff, the city council and the people of Fremont for their support, as well as his wife, Judy.
Although he said the future looks bright, Getzschman said the city has a lot to accomplish in 2020.
“With your help, we can make Fremont strong,” he said. “God bless you all, God bless Fremont and the great state of Nebraska.”