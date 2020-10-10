Mayoral candidates Glen Ellis, Joey Spellerberg race to Nov. 3 general election

Ellis said he has spent the time between the primary results and the upcoming general election coming up with alternative ways to communicate with voters throughout the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through September, Ellis hosted outdoor meet-and-greet opportunities for voters to learn more about his mayoral campaign. He said the events were spread around different Fremont parks and grew to be popular by the end of the month. “It was just a great way for me to get to meet people and for them to come up to a safe ground and have a great conversation about the community,” Ellis said. Ellis said he wasn’t concerned with the lead Spellerberg left with following the primary. With a larger chunk of the general population expected to turn out for the general election, Ellis said his focus is to simply spread his message. “[Spellerberg] did walk away with a large chunk, but if you take my voters and combine the votes from [mayoral candidate Isaac Paden] and [mayoral Jim Bloom], we would have been right there, neck and neck.” Ellis has served on the city council as a representative for Ward 2 since 2018. During that time, Ellis acknowledged a divide that has emerged among council members. As mayor, Ellis said his first action to bridge that divide would be to host a retreat to bring council members together so they can get to know each other on a personal basis. “There needs to be some camaraderie there,” he said. “That’s done by leadership, so if I become mayor, I will act immediately to bring together the new council to get together as often as we can to try to build that camaraderie amongst them.” Ellis also plans to institute committees filled with both council members and citizens that specialize in certain areas of city functions, such as utilities and law enforcement. He said the formation of these committees will allow for issues to be worked through before items reach the city council agenda. “That way, when something is presented to the whole council, nobody is shocked, nobody is surprised,” Ellis said. “We’ve all heard about it and we’ve all had some input about it.” Ellis said the city has a significant task in front of itself in order to rebuild trust among the community. “There’s just a lot of distrust,” he said. “... That’s going to be a hard thing to break. But, I think we need to try. We need to continue to show the citizens of Fremont that their voice matters, that all voices matter.”