Mayoral candidates Glen Ellis, Joey Spellerberg race to Nov. 3 general election

Mayoral candidates Joey Spellerberg and Glen Ellis are putting the finishing touches on their campaigns ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The winner of the race will fill the mayoral seat currently occupied by Mayor Scott Getzschman. Getzschman announced he would not run for election in December after holding the seat since 2010.
Spellerberg received 49% of the May primary vote, with 6,342 total votes cast for him. Ellis received 22% of the total vote, which equates to 1,458 votes.
Following the May primary’s encouraging results, Spellerberg said his focus has been talking with members of the community, as well as city department heads and employees, to gain a better understanding of the city’s goals.
“That has been a challenge given the current environment we’re in, but I’ve been able to do it safely and had some great conversations while just trying to understand the goals of our community,” he said. “That’s been one of the joys of the campaign for me.”
Spellerberg would be one of at least three new faces that will enter City Council chambers following the Nov. 3 election. Current councilmembers Linda McClain and Matt Bechtel will both leave an empty seat for their respective wards, meaning new council members will fill their seats.
He noted a divide among council members and said his goal as a leader would be to bring people together through communication and collaboration.
“That’s how I run my business,” Spellerberg said. “We have a lot of logistics and details in our business and you have to be constantly communicating and talking through these things.”
Spellerberg said he would be in favor of hosting more council retreats and study sessions prior to meetings in an effort to bridge the communication gap among council members.
“The one thing I’ve really learned by just campaigning is just focusing on the great things that are going on here,” Spellerberg said. “That’s what I will try to do as mayor and then try to bring that in the council to find common ground where we can and move forward.”
Spellerberg runs Moostash Joe Tours, a family-owned business previously owned by his father. With a business geared toward travel, Spellerberg said he understands the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local businesses in the area.
“When you have a small business, you go through ups and downs and challenges,” he said. “This year has definitely taught me how to lead a business through hard times. I know how to keep everybody moving forward and we’re going to be better after this.”
Spellerberg said the toughness and resiliency he has learned as a business owner are the traits necessary for a mayor.
“That represents the city of Fremont,” he said. “That represents what we’ve done in regards to the floods and how we’re responding to COVID-19. We are not going to live in fear, we’re going to go after it and try to do the best we can.”
Spellerberg said he was taught from a young age to commit to whatever he chose to do in life. He said his job as mayor would be to serve as a positive voice for the community moving forward.
“I’ll do everything I can moving forward and I really feel like Fremont has such a bright future,” he said. “ ... I will continue to work hard throughout this campaign until Nov. 3 and I look forward to the future.”
Ellis said he has spent the time between the primary results and the upcoming general election coming up with alternative ways to communicate with voters throughout the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through September, Ellis hosted outdoor meet-and-greet opportunities for voters to learn more about his mayoral campaign. He said the events were spread around different Fremont parks and grew to be popular by the end of the month. “It was just a great way for me to get to meet people and for them to come up to a safe ground and have a great conversation about the community,” Ellis said. Ellis said he wasn’t concerned with the lead Spellerberg left with following the primary. With a larger chunk of the general population expected to turn out for the general election, Ellis said his focus is to simply spread his message. “[Spellerberg] did walk away with a large chunk, but if you take my voters and combine the votes from [mayoral candidate Isaac Paden] and [mayoral Jim Bloom], we would have been right there, neck and neck.” Ellis has served on the city council as a representative for Ward 2 since 2018. During that time, Ellis acknowledged a divide that has emerged among council members. As mayor, Ellis said his first action to bridge that divide would be to host a retreat to bring council members together so they can get to know each other on a personal basis. “There needs to be some camaraderie there,” he said. “That’s done by leadership, so if I become mayor, I will act immediately to bring together the new council to get together as often as we can to try to build that camaraderie amongst them.” Ellis also plans to institute committees filled with both council members and citizens that specialize in certain areas of city functions, such as utilities and law enforcement. He said the formation of these committees will allow for issues to be worked through before items reach the city council agenda. “That way, when something is presented to the whole council, nobody is shocked, nobody is surprised,” Ellis said. “We’ve all heard about it and we’ve all had some input about it.” Ellis said the city has a significant task in front of itself in order to rebuild trust among the community. “There’s just a lot of distrust,” he said. “... That’s going to be a hard thing to break. But, I think we need to try. We need to continue to show the citizens of Fremont that their voice matters, that all voices matter.”
