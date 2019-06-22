Area kids will get the chance to learn about a variety of STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering, Math) topics during the Fremont College for Kids summer camps throughout next week.
The Fremont College for Kids camps are offered by Metropolitan Community College and are being held at Milliken Park Elementary — 2950 Dale St. — on the mornings of June 24-28.
The camps are intended for children ages 6-11 and focus on STEAM topics such as chemistry, engineering and art.
Classes will be approximately one hour each day, with each camp being divided into different time sessions depending on age. The cost of each class is $30.
Some of the classes being offered at the camps include:
Cooking with ScienceIn this class, students will explore cooking through hands-on science experiments. Students will eat their way through various exciting learning opportunities using elements like matter, solar power and more fun interactive projects.
Roller Coasters and RocketsJoin MCC in designing and building contraptions that are wild, crazy or simply defy logic. Students will build their own mini marble roller coasters, slingshot UFO helicopters, create unique skewer structures and shoot rockets into the sky.
STEM OlympicsGo for the “gold” with Olympic-themed engineering challenges. Use the principles of gravity, inertia and friction to build the fastest bobsled tracks and ski slopes. Design streamlined javelins that will accurately hit targets. Create buoyant miniature kayaks that will navigate rushing waters and serpentine tracks. These STEM adventures will immerse campers in the science behind Olympic competition.
Wacky and Weird ArtExplore the world of art from a whole new perspective. Students will be painting upside down like Michelangelo, using wacky tools to paint like Vincent van Gogh and using marbles and Hot Wheels cars to paint like Jackson Pollock.
To register or for more information on times, visit mccneb.edu/ce or call 531-MCC-KIDS (5437).