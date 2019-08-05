Achieving the Dream’s Gateway to College program at Metropolitan Community College has received a Graduation Achievement Award in recognition of exceeding the graduation benchmark used to assess the performance of Gateway to College programs nationwide. This marks the second consecutive year that the MCC program has received the Graduation Achievement Award.
Through Gateway to College, students who have dropped out of high school or have become disengaged, complete their high school diplomas in college-based programs while simultaneously earning college credits. MCC has hosted a Gateway to College program since 2010, and the program enrolled 89 students during the academic year when they received the award.
“Gateway to College programs provide a critical second chance for vulnerable high school students and a powerful testament to the importance of wraparound supports and creating a sense of belonging in college. Nearly 75 percent of program graduates nationwide continue their postsecondary education,” said Emily Froimson, executive vice president of Achieving the Dream.
To learn more about the program, visit mccneb.edu/gateway.