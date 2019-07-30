Area residents can touch up on their dance skills as well as train their dogs with noncredit courses offered at the Metropolitan Community College Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St. Classes begin in September.
Basic Dog Obedience is designed for dogs more than 16 weeks old. Dogs will practice recalls, leash manners, sit and down on command, and staying in a sit and down position with controlled distractions. The course runs Sept. 14-Oct. 19 on Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. Other dog classes offered this fall are K9 Cardio, Sept. 14-Oct. 5 on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-noon, and Trick Training, Sept. 14-Oct. 5 on Saturdays from 10-11 a.m.
Ballroom Dance for Beginners will introduce students to the fun of ballroom dancing through the three most popular dances: the foxtrot, waltz and the swing. Both partners must register. The course runs Sept. 17-Oct. 22 on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. Ballroom Dance: Intermediate is for students more advanced in ballroom dancing and will run Sept. 17-Oct. 22 on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit mccneb.edu/ce or call 531-MCC-2400.