Wayne State College will host its 2019 Homecoming “Let the Good Times ROAR!” festivities Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 on the WSC campus.
The Homecoming and Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Oct. 5. Terry J. McClain ’70 will be honored with the 2019 Alumni Service Award. McClain and his wife, Linda, reside in Fremont.
McClain retired from Valmont Industries after a 41-year career with the company, where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for 20 years. He is a member of the Wayne State Foundation Executive Committee and is a trustee for the Wayne State Foundation.
For more information about Homecoming 2019, to see the detailed schedule of events, and to RSVP to attend, visit www.wsc.edu/homecoming or contact the Alumni Office at 402-375-7370.