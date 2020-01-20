Fremont City Councilmember Linda McClain announced that she will not run for re-election during the 2020 election.
“It was a hard decision,” she said. “But I just felt like it just wasn’t the right time for me to do another term behind the term that I’m finishing.”
McClain has had the seat for Ward 1 since November 2017, when Mayor Scott Getzschman appointed her to fill the remaining three years for Ellen Janssen, who had resigned.
McClain is the second councilmember to announce they will not be running, with the first being Matt Bechtel in December. Mayor Scott Getzschman also announced he would not be seeking re-election.
Although she had considered running last November, McClain said she thought more about the situation during the holidays.
“My gut just kind of kept telling me that it wasn’t the right decision,” she said. “I know that sounds maybe weird, but when you’re my age, and I was in human resources for over 30 years in my career, I’ve sort of just learned to kind of trust my gut.”
With her mother and grandchildren living outside of Fremont, McClain said she wanted to be able to spend enough time with them.
“As you get older, you just want to be sure that everything you’re doing is what you want to be doing in your heart,” she said.
Since moving to Fremont 16 years ago with her husband, McClain has served on boards for the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
She also served on the Fremont Health Board of Trustees, which became the Fremont Community Health Resources Board, where she currently serves.
“I don’t think I’ll be going away in terms of being involved in the community, and I feel maybe that is the place where I can continue to have an impact in the future,” McClain said.
You have free articles remaining.
During her time as a councilmember, McClain said she was proud of keeping an open ear and responding to people who reached out to her.
“I tried to listen with an open mind, and I’ve tried to treat everyone with respect, which is something that was ingrained in me from an early age and was always part of my human resources career,” she said.
McClain said she was also proud of the City’s response to the flooding last March.
“We had a hard year. It was a lot,” she said. “And I think I couldn’t be more proud of the staff and everyone in the City who responded to what was really a pretty bad situation.”
McClain was also glad to see new housing developments within the city, including SunRidge Place and Fountain Springs, as well as the addition of the Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant with Costco.
“That said, I still think we have some work to do, especially with regards to existing housing in the city that is sitting vacant and could be rehabbed, re-purposed,” she said. “I don’t want to at all imply that the work is done or anything like that.”
For whomever ends up taking her position, McClain advised to have integrity and make the best decisions possible. Even though she represents one ward, she said she always tried to look for the best for the entire city.
“So that would be my advice, especially early on, just listen and take notes and ask questions if you don’t understand anything, ask for clarification,” she said. “Because there’s a lot to learn and a lot of important decisions to be made.”
McClain said although she made the decision that was best for her, she will continue to make those decisions for the city as well.
“And as I’ve sat on the council for the past two years and the 11 months ahead,” she said, “that’s what I’ll continue to do, is think about trying to make the best decisions now for the future.”