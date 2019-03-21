Local McDonald’s owner-operators from across Nebraska and western Iowa are coming together to rally behind #NebraskaStrong and #IowaStrong flood relief efforts in honor of #NebraskaStrongDay on Friday, March 22.
McDonald’s restaurants in Nebraska and western Iowa participating in this fundraiser on Friday will be donating 10 percent of the day’s sales to local American Red Cross chapters and other organizations in need – including schools and local charities – to further support communities devastated by the flood.
The owner-operators in Kansas City and St. Joseph will hold a similar fundraiser on Wednesday for communities in that region, as well as to help Nebraska and Iowa communities.