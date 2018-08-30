McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, and Husker IMG Sports Marketing are once again partnering to launch “Big Red Friday” to support the families at RMHC in Omaha.
On Friday, Aug. 31, Big Red Friday flags will be sold for $5 at 80 McDonald’s restaurants across Husker Nation starting at 6 a.m. Last year, the partnership raised $25,000 in one day.
Every flag sold starting at 6 a.m. on Big Red Friday will directly benefit RMHC in Omaha, which serves families across the state and beyond.
IMG is the exclusive multimedia rights partner of Husker Athletics.