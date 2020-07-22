McIntyre reflects on sports, faith at Bergan before graduation

“Pep rallies would have to be one of the biggest things at Bergan, because we all just come together, and teachers and students all get into it, and we all have so much fun together,” she said. “So really, just seeing everybody is probably one of my favorite memories.”

After graduation, McIntyre said she plans on attending Southeast Community College in Lincoln to major in nursing.

“I just love to help people, and I think it would be a great way to really help others,” she said. “And there’s so many opportunities in nursing, so I’m just excited to kind of explore.”

As her athletic career comes to an end, McIntyre said she’s planning on having much more free time than she’s been used to.

“Hopefully, [SCC] will have something that I can get involved in or just something on campus where I can get to know more people, because I feel like I’m a people person,” she said.

Koenig said he believed McIntyre is the epitome of what a Bergan Knight should be.

“She was an academic achiever, extremely involved in activities and was an outstanding citizen as well,” he said. “You would find it very difficult to find a person that would say something negative about Kaia, as she is a tremendous person.”