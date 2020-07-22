McIntyre reflects on sports, faith at Bergan before graduation

Whether it’s playing on the volleyball team or taking part in Peer Ministry, Kaia McIntyre was heavily involved during her time at Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School.
“Bergan’s a great place,” she said, “and I was so blessed to have gotten to go there for this long.”
McIntyre, daughter of Josh and Lori McIntyre, is one of the graduating seniors of Bergan, which will hold its graduation ceremony on July 25 after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were dealt a negative situation with the last quarter of their school year having to be completed remotely, but they handled it with perseverance and determination,” Bergan Principal Dan Koenig said. “We at Bergan are not surprised with how they have handled things, because their faith is so strong that it allows them to be prepared for almost anything life throws at them.”
During her high school career, McIntyre took part in sports like volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading.
“Sports have definitely been what I have loved and sort of put first,” she said. “I just love being part of a team and I love the atmosphere and being competitive.”
Additionally, McIntyre was involved in clubs like Peer Ministry, National Honor Society, Key Club, Student Council and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.
McIntyre said she was most heavily involved in Peer Ministry, which allowed for activities such as retreats to Camp Rivercrest.
“We also do things at school just as a group, and we try to make our school a better place,” she said. “It’s kind of where we all grow in our faith and talk about it together.”
Peer Ministry, which is for juniors and seniors at Bergan, allowed for large gatherings of students, which McIntyre said she enjoyed.
“I learned so much from so many people that I wouldn’t have been able to talk to during a class on that sort of stuff,” she said. “So it was really fun to just learn more about peoples’ thoughts and emotions toward different topics.”
With her classes, McIntyre said her favorite teacher was Joe Wojtkiewicz, an American history teacher who retired in June. She said Wojtkiewicz found ways to have all of the students in his senior theology class stay engaged.
“He just made me love the class because he was just so real and he was so passionate about what he did that I wanted to do my best because of how amazing he was in the classroom and how loving and caring he was about all of us,” McIntyre said. “And he was just one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”
McIntyre said her best memories made from high school came from just being with others in the classroom and that she misses seeing people’s faces at events.
“Pep rallies would have to be one of the biggest things at Bergan, because we all just come together, and teachers and students all get into it, and we all have so much fun together,” she said. “So really, just seeing everybody is probably one of my favorite memories.”
After graduation, McIntyre said she plans on attending Southeast Community College in Lincoln to major in nursing.
“I just love to help people, and I think it would be a great way to really help others,” she said. “And there’s so many opportunities in nursing, so I’m just excited to kind of explore.”
As her athletic career comes to an end, McIntyre said she’s planning on having much more free time than she’s been used to.
“Hopefully, [SCC] will have something that I can get involved in or just something on campus where I can get to know more people, because I feel like I’m a people person,” she said.
Koenig said he believed McIntyre is the epitome of what a Bergan Knight should be.
“She was an academic achiever, extremely involved in activities and was an outstanding citizen as well,” he said. “You would find it very difficult to find a person that would say something negative about Kaia, as she is a tremendous person.”
For McIntyre, being a Knight means having a passion for so many different aspects of school, as well as being engaged in their faith, which is what she said she’s tried to do her entire high school career.
“They are very involved and caring about other people and they really just want the best for everybody,” she said. “And they always put forth doing their best and praising God while doing that.”
