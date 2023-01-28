McKay's life path leads to Habitat

Joy McKay can see how working with kids and in banking helped prepare her for the job she has today.

McKay is executive director of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Since April 2012, McKay has led the local affiliate of a global, nonprofit, Christian-based organization that works to provide decent, affordable housing by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes.

Launched locally in 1993, this year marks the 30th anniversary for the organization in Fremont. The organization plans to start work on a 95th home.

“We hope to close on one of our loans by the end of the month, which will be the 92nd house in the Fremont area,” McKay said. “We’re working on two more houses and will start another this year.”

McKay overseas three full-time and four part-time staff. The nonprofit has 15 to 20 regular volunteers along with other individuals and groups.

The road that brought McKay to Fremont began in Indiana, where she was born, then went to Greece and Wyoming.

McKay said her family moved to Chicago shortly after her birth. They lived there briefly before moving to Athens, Greece, where her dad, the late Savas Joannides, was a pastor.

“We lived there for six years,” she said. “When I was little I was fluent in English and Greek. My mom (Olive) told me I used to translate for her when I was little.”

McKay doesn’t know much Greek anymore, but adds that her sister, Jan, was born in Greece and has dual citizenship.

“I’m a little jealous of that,” McKay said, smiling.

When McKay was in second grade, the family moved back to the United States. She lived in Anderson, Indiana, where she graduated from high school.

She went to Anderson University. Her major was sociology and criminal justice.

While in Indiana, she worked in a girls’ group home, a juvenile detention center and then was a juvenile probation officer for about seven years.

“While I was a juvenile probation officer, I started going to law school,” she said.

McKay worked full time and drove to Indianapolis, about an hour from where she lived, five nights a week for school. She went for two years part time, eventually completing one year of law school.

Then McKay decided she wanted something different.

She moved to Casper, Wyoming, and lived with her best friend and her husband for about a year-and-a-half. McKay helped care for their little girl and baby.

McKay met her husband, Brent, in Casper.

While in Casper, McKay was co-director of Big Brothers Big Sisters and remains friends on Facebook with the Little Sister she had there.

McKay’s road took a different turn.

“I got sidetracked into banking for 12 years,” she said, smiling again.

McKay was a personal banker in Casper and then was recruited by First National Bank in Scottsbluff. For a time, she was a personal banker, while also working as a mortgage lender.

She then worked solely as a mortgage lender.

After that, McKay became executive director of a child advocacy center, called Capstone, in Scottsbluff.

“It’s like Project Harmony in Omaha, but on a much smaller scale,” McKay said, adding, “I loved that job.”

The McKays moved to eastern Nebraska when her husband got a job in Fremont.

She applied for the executive director position with Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

“I wanted to work in a nonprofit or with kids, because those are my two passions,” she said.

She’d also had previous experience with a Habitat affiliate.

While in Scottsbluff, McKay was on the board of directors for the Habitat there for seven years. She was treasurer and also was on the steering committee that started it.

“I had a lot of the base knowledge about Habitat,” she said. “When you start a Habitat, there’s a lot of work involved. So I had gone through that whole process and was very familiar with it.”

Most of her other jobs involved working with people, which is a large part of what she does with Habitat.

“Being an executive director of the Child Advocacy Center was helpful, because I learned a lot more about managing a nonprofit through that and about applying for grants and trying to keep the funding flowing,” she said.

McKay also had the mortgage lending experience from having worked in a bank.

“The banking background helps, because we originate mortgages here,” she said.

Habitat houses are sold — never given away — to partner families who make mortgage payments. Partner families work “sweat equity” hours on building homes and other approved projects. They purchase the homes with a 0% interest loan.

McKay recalls the interview for the position in Fremont.

“I had a pretty extensive interview process, but it was a good experience and I am grateful that I got the job,” McKay said.

McKay has two stepsons, Ben and his wife Michaela, and Andy and his wife, Hope. Each couple has two sons and Andy and Hope are expecting a girl.

The McKays have a dog, a Great Pyrenees-Labrador retriever mix named Aspen.

McKay said she enjoys being involved in her church and Fremont Kiwanis. Through Kiwanis, she is involved in the Aktion Club for adults with disabilities.

She is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer and anticipates being assigned a youth soon.

“My passion is kids who need a little extra love,” she said.

McKay likes her Habitat job.

“I enjoy what we do here,” she said. “I’m never bored. There’s always something going on. We’ve got construction. We’ve got a store (Habitat’s HomeStore). We have families and loans. There’s a lot of different parts to this job.”

The most rewarding part involves families.

“When they finally get to move into their homes — that’s the best part,” she said.

She’s been touched by families’ stories of how they’ve lived in the past and what a Habitat house means to them.

“People in our community don’t realize how some people live and the condition of their housing and we see that with our families,” McKay said. “It’s not that they want to live like that, it’s just that they can’t afford to move out or do whatever to get into a better situation.”

Habitat partners with families to move them into a better situation.

“And I think it impacts the family for generations,” she said.

McKay is optimist.

“I always try to look for the best in people,” she said.

She’s quick to credit others.

“We have a great board of directors and I have a great staff that helps accomplish everything we do and we have a lot of volunteers that help us,” she said. “It’s not me doing everything. It’s everybody combined. Everybody together with God at the head.”

Besides constructing houses, the local Habitat has started a repair program. Two houses are being repaired now and the plan is to start a third soon.

“We are hoping to ramp up our repair program this year,” McKay said.

Looking back, McKay said she’s enjoyed her almost 11 years with Habitat.

“One of my favorite things is running into our families in the community at the grocery store or wherever—and we hug,” she said. “Seeing the kids get older and how they have matured and how they’re doing is always touching to me.”

She enjoys seeing families grow. Some may not know English very well at first. But after being in the program, they are speaking the language well.

“I always encourage their kids to speak both languages,” McKay said. “I say, ‘Don’t give it up like I gave it up. I never practiced my Greek so I lost it.’ But now, I’m trying to learn Spanish.”