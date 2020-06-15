McMechan selected to receive research grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin McMechan with University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca has recently been selected to receive a $39,906 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Insecticide Use in Cover Crops: Understanding Impacts at a Field Scale."

This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Partnership Grant Program.

The Partnership Grant Program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration, and education activities related to sustainable agriculture. Learn more about the NCR-SARE Partnership Grant Program online at http://www.northcentralsare.org/Grants/Our-Grant-Programs/Partnership-Grant-Program.

The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project's relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with NCR-SARE's goals, among other factors specific to each grant program.

NCR-SARE's Administrative Council (AC) members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. A collection of farm and non-farm citizens, the AC includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0