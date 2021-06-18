Mead Days to feature festivities, tournaments this weekend

After skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic like most festivities, Mead Days will make a return this weekend.

“We’re pretty excited because we’ve gotten a lot of great responses,” co-chair Staci Charles said. “We can tell everyone’s ready to get out again and have some fun.”

This year’s festival will run from Friday to Sunday and include music and activities for participants of all ages.

In planning for this year’s Mead Days, Charles said the team had to decide on either canceling the event or hosting a scaled-back version, which was the initial plan.

“At that point, we didn’t know what the capacity was going to be,” she said. “But then as time went on and we realized it was going to be pretty much the same scenario, especially being an outdoor event, we kept everything pretty much the same as two years ago.”

The festival will kick off Friday evening with food stands, gourmet shaved ice and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

“We have just a lot of stuff going on in the park on Friday night,” Charles said. “We’ll have a beer garden, DJ and some polka music.”