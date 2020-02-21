Mead High Academic Decathlon team to compete at state finals this weekend

For the fifth year, the Mead High School Academic Decathlon team will make their way to Omaha for the annual state finals this weekend.
The Nebraska Academic Decathlon High School State Finals Competition will host 12 high schools this Friday and Saturday at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Seven or eight students from Mead will compete against Amherst High School, Bellevue East High School, Brownell Talbot High School, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Gross Catholic High School, Nebraska City Lourdes High School, Mouth Michael High School, Omaha Burke High School, Lincoln Pius X High School, Southwest High School and York High School.
The highest-scoring team will then go on to compete at the United States Academic Decathlon National Final in Anchorage this April.
The Academic Decathlon, established as a national organization in 1981, allows for high school students to compete with tests in areas like math, science, art, literature, social sciences, music and economics.
“It’s kind of like a speech or a play where students that aren’t necessarily involved in a whole lot of extracurriculars have a chance to show their strengths and to shine a little bit,” Mead coach Terry Hickman said.
This year’s theme is “Sickness in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness.” Students will write an essay and give a prepared and impromptu speeches, as well as an interview on Friday night.
“I don’t know that they necessarily enjoy it, but I know a lot of them see value in those interviews and speeches, just because it takes them out of their comfort zone and they dress to the nines and really, really put in a lot of effort to do as well as they can do,” Hickman said.
On Saturday, students will take six tests in the different fields and take part in the Super Quiz at 2:15 p.m. in the Milo Bail Student Center. The public is invited to the quiz, which will be immediately followed by the awards ceremony.
Hickman, a social studies and P.E. teacher at Mead, has been involved with the program for many years, having been introduced to it while teaching in Alliance.
When he started teaching at Mead six years ago, Hickman started the school’s AcaDeca team, which has gone to state five of those six years. It currently has around 10 members.
“For us, it’s not really finding students that are willing; it’s finding students that are willing and can fit it into their schedule,” Hickman said. “And we have some that have been really dedicated, that they can’t fit it in their schedule, but they’ll still do what they can on their own, basically taking an extra class in addition to the other classes because they just can’t work it in.”
The Mead AcaDeca team recently traveled to Midland University last month to compete in the regional competition.
Students at other schools involved in AcaDeca typically aren’t involved in other activities, Hickman said.
“But at our size of school, everybody’s active in a lot of different things,” he said. “That being said, we still have three or four members where it’s the only activity that they really do, and so it gives them a team to be a part of.”
Hickman said the student spent the semester going through study guides and other materials for the event. Each year has a required reading, with this year being “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley.
The AcaDeca class is only held during the fall semester, Hickman said.
“Before regionals to get to state, we meet during the weeks in January and just do a little bit of reviewing,” he said. “This year, I’m taking it easy on them and telling them to study on their own.”
Each of the multiple-choice tests cover a different field, with social sciences being covered at the Super Quiz, Hickman said.
“They send up their kids at the different levels, and it’s like a quiz bowl,” he said. “It’s out loud and people attend and they encourage cheering and things of that nature after each question.”
The students compete based on their GPAs, with 3.75 and higher competing at honors, 3.0 and higher at scholastic and below 3.0 at varsity. Each school is required to take two at each level.
The schools are also divided into four groups: large, medium, small and very small. Mead will compete in the very small category with Mount Michael, Nebraska City Lourdes and Brownell Talbot.
Despite the school’s small size, Hickman said he does whatever he can to make sure the efforts of Mead’s AcaDeca team are seen are social media.
“Especially because students that are good test-takers but for some reason don’t really focus on a ton on school, they’re gold for me,” he said. “Because they’re great scores in this event, and it gives them something that shows maybe their classes aren’t the most important to them, but this is something that they can excel in and get some recognition for how smart they are.”
Hickman said the tests at the state competition are extremely tough, even for the 4.0 students, as it tends to give them a reality check.
“It’s a humbling experience, that you’re just taking on something that is extremely difficult and you’re just trying to do your best,” he said. “And it might not be giving you the percentage grade backs that you’re used to from a normal situation in school.”
Hickman said he was thankful for Mead’s support of the AcaDeca team, especially as it heads to the state competition.
“I’m very appreciative of that,” he said, “because it’s an outlet for students that maybe didn’t have a whole lot of activities that they were in to be able to do something.”