Mead High Academic Decathlon team to compete at state finals this weekend

“I don’t know that they necessarily enjoy it, but I know a lot of them see value in those interviews and speeches, just because it takes them out of their comfort zone and they dress to the nines and really, really put in a lot of effort to do as well as they can do,” Hickman said.

On Saturday, students will take six tests in the different fields and take part in the Super Quiz at 2:15 p.m. in the Milo Bail Student Center. The public is invited to the quiz, which will be immediately followed by the awards ceremony.

Hickman, a social studies and P.E. teacher at Mead, has been involved with the program for many years, having been introduced to it while teaching in Alliance.

When he started teaching at Mead six years ago, Hickman started the school’s AcaDeca team, which has gone to state five of those six years. It currently has around 10 members.

“For us, it’s not really finding students that are willing; it’s finding students that are willing and can fit it into their schedule,” Hickman said. “And we have some that have been really dedicated, that they can’t fit it in their schedule, but they’ll still do what they can on their own, basically taking an extra class in addition to the other classes because they just can’t work it in.”