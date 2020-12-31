 Skip to main content
Meals and activities for Jan. 4-8 at Fremont Friendship Center
Meals and activities for Jan. 4-8 at Fremont Friendship Center

Folks at the Friendship Center

Some local residents get ready for lunch at the Fremont Friendship Center. This week's schedule includes Tai Chi and a computer safety presentation.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 4-8.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Beefy macaroni casserole. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Movie Wednesday (Polar Express) with Marv’s marvelous popcorn, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday: 10-grain fish fillet. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Nye presentation on computer safety, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: Pizza joe sandwich. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.

Tags

