Meals on Wheels, Grab and Go programs help seniors during pandemic

The driver could serve as a second set of eyes and ears, perhaps noticing if something wasn’t quite right.

For instance, if the recipient’s house is messy when normally that person is neat or if mail or newspapers are piling up outside, the driver could notify the ENOA office. An ENOA representative could contact a recipient’s relative, who could check on the individual.

For some recipients, the driver might be the only person they see that day.

“That’s really an important part of the overall Meals on Wheels is that extra set of eyes and ears going into the home each day and we miss that,” he said. “Drivers get to know the people on the route and they almost become friends.”

That personal component has been missing since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, drivers either just make verbal or eye contact with a recipient.

Typically, the driver calls a recipient and talks to that person, letting him or her know they’re dropping off a meal. The driver then will leave the meal. A driver might hang the sack with the meal on a doorknob or place it on a little table near the door.

The driver can then wait to see if the person gets the meal.