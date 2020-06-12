Meals on Wheels, Grab and Go programs help seniors during pandemic

Jeff Reinhardt knows how important a home-delivered meal can be.
Reinhardt is director of public affairs for the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, which provides the Meals on Wheels program for people in Fremont.
Approximately 40 people in Fremont use Meals on Wheels, a program in which a hot, nutritious midday meal is delivered Monday through Friday to homebound individuals ages 60 and over.
Reinhardt said meals include an entrée, vegetable, piece of bread or a roll and a pat of butter, dessert and carton of milk.
Meals are tailored to the individual’s specific health needs. For instance, if a person has diabetes, he might receive a sugar-free dessert. Some people want milk with their meals and others don’t.
Reinhardt said Fremont has had a home-delivered meals program for decades, which ENOA took over a few years ago.
One of the best parts about Meals on Wheels is that program participants get a hot meal they don’t have to prepare themselves.
Reinhardt said he hasn’t noticed a significant increase in the number of people in the Meals on Wheels program since the COVID-19 outbreak.But there has been a change in the way meals are delivered.
Before COVID-19, a delivery person/driver would be able to go into a participant’s house.
The driver could serve as a second set of eyes and ears, perhaps noticing if something wasn’t quite right.
For instance, if the recipient’s house is messy when normally that person is neat or if mail or newspapers are piling up outside, the driver could notify the ENOA office. An ENOA representative could contact a recipient’s relative, who could check on the individual.
For some recipients, the driver might be the only person they see that day.
“That’s really an important part of the overall Meals on Wheels is that extra set of eyes and ears going into the home each day and we miss that,” he said. “Drivers get to know the people on the route and they almost become friends.”
That personal component has been missing since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Now, drivers either just make verbal or eye contact with a recipient.
Typically, the driver calls a recipient and talks to that person, letting him or her know they’re dropping off a meal. The driver then will leave the meal. A driver might hang the sack with the meal on a doorknob or place it on a little table near the door.
The driver can then wait to see if the person gets the meal.
“They don’t leave the meal behind unless they’ve made contact,” Reinhardt said.
Future plans are to return to what he describes as normal operations, where drivers can enter a home.
Reinhardt isn’t certain when that will occur, but believes recipients are grateful for the meals.
“I think those meals are greatly appreciated,” Reinhardt said.
To sign up or get more information on Meals on Wheels, call the ENOA office at 402-444-6444.
“They will have someone call you and walk you through the process,” he said.
Meals on Wheels costs depend on the individual’s income and Reinhardt said a sliding-scale fee is involved.
People ages 60 and older — who aren’t homebound — but would like a hot, nutritious midday meal, can participate in the Grab and Go Meals program.
This program, offered through ENOA, takes place at the Fremont Friendship Center.
Laurie Harms, center manager, said about 34 people are getting the Grab and Go meals. That’s up from 18 in May.
Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815. The suggested donation for a Grab and Go meal is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.
“We do not keep track of how much they give; they put it in an envelope and it’s anonymous,” Harms said. “The best news — I think — is that it’s open to all seniors in Fremont now, not just the center participants, which is exciting.”
Grab and Go meals are distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the friendship center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont.
Reinhardt said Grab and Go programs also are available at senior centers in Arlington and Hooper.
The Grab and Go programs came about after senior centers had to close temporarily due to the pandemic.
With Grab and Go, local seniors drive up to the Fremont Friendship Center and stay in their vehicle. Staffers hand the meals to people in the vehicles. Seniors hand in an envelope with their donation. They will receive an envelope in their meal for the next day and can drive home to eat their meal.
Those who get the meals don’t have to go shopping at a grocery store as often — especially since older adults, who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, are being advised to stay home and avoid other people.
Harms said she misses the seniors and looks forward to the time when the friendship center can reopen.
The hope is to see the friendship center open in mid-July, Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, said during an advisory board meeting earlier this month.
Reinhardt said those wanting more information about ENOA and its programs may call 402-444-6444.
